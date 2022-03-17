Another early victim of the war on Ukraine is the truth.
Ivan Sonin, 32, and wife Anastasia Sonina, 31, are the project manager and head of development for Boston Unisoft Technologies, a company owned by Paul Belogour of Guilford, who also owns the Reformer.
At the time of a video interview last week with Sonin and Sonina, the front was still about 62 miles away from their hometown of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine; days later, the first Russian rockets hit there, injuring no one but wreaking havoc nonetheless.
Misinformation abounds
At the time of their exodus Feb. 15 from Ukraine to Sofia, Bulgaria, misinformation was flying, Sonin recalled. If chitchat then were to be believed, the couple would’ve ended up staying in Dnipro.
“There was some information, like Russia says that they finished their training, and they will go back to their stations. No need to fly to Sofia. But Paul [Belogour] said, ‘No, no, they will fly to Sofia,’” Sonin said.
Later, while in line at a security checkpoint, the couple heard a story that war had broken out, days before it actually had.
The Kremlin has been pushing steadily its messaging on state-run media: The Russian Federation is conducting a special military operation to save the Ukrainians from Nazis (armed by the U.S., no less), and that the Russian military is striking solely military targets and not civilians. President Vladimir Putin’s government says it is the Ukrainians who are killing civilians.
Days ago, a brave editor at a top Russian TV station protested the war, risking jail and being fined. More than 10,000 war protesters have been arrested there, as the Kremlin cracks down on the free flow of information. Facebook and Twitter are unreachable on the Russian internet, and on March 11, the Kremlin said it would also restrict access to Instagram.
Putin has blocked access to Western media and independent news sites in the country, and a new law criminalizes spreading information that contradicts the government's line.
Sonin: Ordinary Russians support the war
Sonin wants American readers to know that ordinary Russians support the war, because of this kind of propaganda. It looks and sounds a lot like the echo chambers of partisan TV here in the U.S.
He said Muscovites and others from big cities are well-traveled, and “they see how the people live” in Europe and the U.S. “But people in the small city, they never leave Russia,” said Sonin, who believes everyone should have a passport and see places other than home.
“Old people just stay there,” added Sonina.
“They think that Ukraine wants to destroy them,” Sonin said. “They look on TV, they look at this propaganda, like it says that, ‘In Ukraine, there [are] Nazi people. They want to kill all the people around them,’ and they really support the war,” said Sonin.
In the eight years of war with Russian-backed separatists, when you turn on the news in Russia, “you will see Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. You turn on the Ukrainian news, nothing,” said Sonin. “[The Ukrainian] people don't care about them.”
Knew Putin was aggressive
Sonin said he knew Russian President Vladimir Putin was aggressive and thought a blitzkrieg might happen, and yet it still surprised him when war broke out Feb. 24.
When bombs landed in Freedom Square in Kharkiv, the largest square in the country, Sonin still was stunned. Kharkiv is where the couple often went for weekend trips.
“They start to fight, and they start to bomb. There was a rocket that came into the center of the city where we [had been]. When you see something going on in some places where you've never been, it's like awful, but it's not like awful so much. But we were there,” Sonin said.
His extended Russian family
To hear Sonin speak of his relatives in Russia — uncle, aunt and a cousin of similar age — it smacks of the average American extended family: tone deaf, inappropriate and filled with political propaganda.
“[My] cousin, he lives there, and he starts to message me when the war is coming. Like the situation around the Russian TV was changing, his message changed all the time,” Sonin recalled.
At first, his cousin joked that he could visit on the following weekend, because the Russian army would meet no Ukrainian resistance.
“‘I want to visit because Ukraine is nothing. There is no army. There is no country.’ That is his message,” Sonin recalled.
The cousin has no love for Europe either, Sonin said.
“He said, ‘Europe, [like] Ukraine, is nothing. Why will they bring you to the European Union? Because you are nothing. You should be with us or some other big country.’ And he said, ‘Where is your friend? Where is US? Where is Turkey?”
Texts from auntie
His aunt sent him a video message, one that he didn’t care for.
“It's like old people, they send you messages, like pictures. I was not so happy,” Sonin said. The message was that “presents for them had already arrived.” The video showed Russian rockets as gifts. “She said, ‘I am not political. I'm not in politics.’ I am saying, ‘For sure, that’s OK. But if you send me one more of these pictures, you'll receive a video with the dead Russians or dead civilian people. Because it's not funny at all to send some pictures like that.’”
His cousin later sent a message, flummoxed as to why Sonin would be upset.
“Just imagine you have a cousin in another country and he said, ‘I support the war,’” said Sonin. Sonin said he and his cousin were “pretty close,” but he hasn’t seen him since 2014 and doesn’t expect to see him anytime soon.
What’s next for the couple?
Sonin and Sonina are unsure whether they will continue to stay in Bulgaria or relocate elsewhere. Maybe even go back to Dnipro.
Sonina said that all aspects of their lives are back home in Dnipro.
“We actually have a lot there. We have friends. We have our apartments with everything. Like I already missed my pillow,” Sonina said.
“We hope that we will, in some moment, be able to come home. We do not feel like refugees. We have some money for our life. It's OK for us. We do not need some help, but we want to come back home,” Sonin said.