WILMINGTON — Plans call for turning a former paint store downtown into housing units and retail space.
Chris Brown, owner of Cozy VT Properties LLC, pitched the project for 37 West Main St. at a Wilmington Development Review Board hearing last week. He said he would use some of the property for storage for his painting business and have a small retail space available for rent in the front section.
His plan is to have five apartments available for long term housing. He also asked for permission to have the option of making two of the apartments for short-term stays.
Brown said he wants to have one three-bedroom apartment, two one-bedroom apartments and two studio apartments.
Needed is permission for a change of use at the property and exterior additions in the Historic Design Review District in the Village District. Also required is conditional use permission for the proposed uses of multi-unit dwellings, lodging, storage and retail.
Brown told the board he met with a state employee to get approval for a stoop in the entryway that would be in the state’s right-of-way.
“I’ve talked with them,” he said. “The permit has all but been issued.”
He assured the board the stoop will not go into the sidewalk.
Board member Diane Abate said the front gable was built in the 1840s, “has some nice architectural designs, and contributed to the downtown village and historic significance of the town.”
“So anything you’re doing,” she said, “please check it against the guidelines ...”
Wilmington Inn owner Charlie Foster, a neighbor who recused himself from the hearing as a board member, said he’s satisfied with Brown’s plans to post town rules for noise in the units.
“Besides that, we support it,” Foster said. “We need more housing.”
Robert Marzelli, whose family owns West End Used Books & Collectibles next door, also voiced support. He called the project “a great idea.”
After closing the hearing last Monday, the board has 45 days to issue a decision.