BRATTLEBORO — To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Inner Heat Yoga is hosting an Open House Party on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
“We’re excited to celebrate this landmark and enter a new decade of achievement and learning to build an even stronger community,” said founder Alaina Murphy. “We want to cherish and honor our community of clients who have helped build what we are today and invite the larger community to experience our space.”
With live music, seasonal treats, chair massages, raffle prizes and demo classes, the Open House Party will allow the community to experience a variety of styles and instructors. Each 15-minute class will help participants explore a new practice and find the right class and instructor to strengthen the mind and body.
With a spacious and fully accessible 5,000-square-foot studio, there is plenty of space and free parking for everyone to join the festivities. Children are also welcome to join the fun.
Cradled by the waters where the West and Connecticut rivers meet, Inner Heat Yoga has transformed the former Rollerdrome building into a tranquil, vibrant, welcoming community space for deep connection, reflection and healing.
Originally at 1052 Western Ave. in West Brattleboro, Inner Heat Yoga has grown over the past decade, moving to Putney Road in early 2018. The studio schedule features 19-plus weekly classes ranging from Vinyasa Yoga and Pilates to Essentrics and Buti yoga. With massage therapy, wellness workshops and a range of offerings and 10 instructors, the studio welcomes beginner, intermediate and experienced practitioners to join them on the mat.
In the past 10 years, Inner Heat Yoga has collaborated with the Humane Society and Groundworks to offer donation-based classes to bring the restorative healing power of yoga to all corners of the community.
“We look forward to continuing our work of serving the community through our new partnership with the Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC) Multicultural Center. Through this partnership, we’re honored to bring yoga classes to the Afghan refugee community in Brattleboro, offering safe and private group yoga sessions for Afghan women," said Murphy.
Carolina Moraes, the studio’s assistant manager and former Brazilian Olympian, is excited to welcome live music, movement workshops and sound baths to the programming schedule over the next year.
“We’re thrilled to be adding Pilates Reformer apparatuses into the studio and plan to continue offering Trauma Sensitive Yoga Teacher Training and other specialized workshops for the community,” Moraes said.
The studio is also looking to expand its rental capacity to make this space available for special events, parties, wellness events and workshops.
“We hope that Brattleboro will come together with us to celebrate this landmark of longevity and hold the energy of the lands and waters of this sacred Abenaki site," said Murphy.
Inner Heat Yoga is at 464 Putney Road, near the Marina Restaurant. For more information on the Open House Party or Inner Heat Yoga, email ihyrelations@gmail.com or call 802-451-0095.