MONTPELIER — Vermont joined other nationwide applicants in applying for funding from the $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program.
Vermont's application proposes a $114 million, 1,663-mile statewide network. The proposal was developed in collaboration with the state's nine Communications Union Districts (CUDs) and the state's major telecommunication companies. This project is supported by a $30 million state match to be included in the Governor's budget proposal and over $16 million in cash and in-kind contributions from NEK Broadband, ECFiber, and FirstLight.
"This Middle-Mile grant represents an opportunity for us to invest even more public money in our community fiber networks, reducing their need to go to the bond market. It would enable us to connect different Districts together and then to internet hubs in more connected areas beyond the borders of our state. This network provides Vermont with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a comprehensive statewide reliable, and resilient backbone to ensure we can withstand future weather events, handle new demands for electricity and enable smart transportation systems. Above all, it would accelerate our plan to achieve universal service at rates Vermonters can afford," said Gov. Scott in a release.
The effort to develop the proposal was spearheaded over the last four months by the Vermont Community Broadband Board. According to Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, "One of the VCBB goals is to propose and develop a resilient and redundant statewide network while also addressing public safety, energy equity, and reducing the cost of broadband. The middle mile grant provided the opportunity to consult with and build trust between the state's nine communications union districts and the private telecom companies."
The Vermont Middle Mile Infrastructure Project and the resulting network will be managed by a new "Special Purpose Vehicle," a separate legal entity with majority public control for the purpose of constructing, owning, and operating the network composed of the CUDs and private partners providing rights to use their networks.
If the grant is awarded, it will enable the state's nine CUDs to accelerate their construction timelines, negotiate better rates, and increase the resiliency of each of the networks.
As part of President Biden's "Internet for All" initiative, the Middle Mile grant program provides $1 billion in funding to projects that connect high-speed Internet networks to each other and reduces the cost of bringing internet service to communities that lack it. Nationwide, over 235 applications were submitted, totaling more than $5.5 billion in funding requests for the Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure Grant Program.
If awarded, the network will be constructed within 60 months. Awards will be announced starting in March 2023.
Additional information on the proposal can be found on the Vermont Community Broadband Board's Vermont's Middle Mile Proposal for the NTIA webpage https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont%E2%80%99s-middle-mile-proposal-ntia.