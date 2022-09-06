MONTPELIER — The IRS will host a free webinar at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, about how the agency can better serve and assist multilingual communities. The goal is to discuss relevant tax administration policies, programs, and procedures on issues related to the community.
Guests will learn about free tax return preparation and services, communicating with the IRS in languages other than English, the Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the IRS Issue Management Resolution System or IMRS, and the Right to Confidentiality. The IRS will not disclose your tax information to anyone unless authorized by you or by the law.
Join the audio portion by dialing 737-253-8186 and entering Conference ID: 501 903 503#.