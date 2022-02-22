LONDONDERRY — Even after enduring the twin commercial stresses caused by the pandemic and the relocation of his business, a walk around the store normally will remind Sujay Patel that he remains involved in a fun industry.
"Look at all this variety," Patel said on a recent Sunday morning inside In the Moment Records. He surveyed the many LPs displayed for sale in the rows of record bins that he had arranged atop the shop's checkered floor. "People are overwhelmed sometimes when they come in, because they are into records, and they don't know where to begin."
In the Moment Records was a Brattleboro fixture until late September of last year, when Patel closed the store at 143 Main St. and began the slow process of transferring inventory to Londonderry and a space inside the Mountain Marketplace shopping plaza, at 5700 Route 100. The record store had a soft opening in the middle of November and was considered fully open on Black Friday.
Patel and his wife, Theresa, are the owners.
Shortly after the transfer, Sujay Patel began noticing some trading differences between Brattleboro and Londonderry. In Brattleboro, there seemed a constant customer presence in the shop. In Londonderry, the customers have come in spurts, but the capture rate is better than before.
"The percentage is higher of folks that are coming and buying versus those that come and browse," Patel said.
The Patels purchased the record store in 2019 after they had relocated to Vermont from Morris County, N.J. Sujay Patel, 46, had spent over two decades working in marketing and advertising for pharmaceutical companies. He had snowboarded in Vermont and was looking for change of address and career. Theresa Patel wanted to teach at a school in the state.
"This store piqued my interest from a number of sides," Sujay Patel said. "Music was always something interesting and important to me, and this just seemed like a good fit."
The couple eventually moved to Winhall with their two children. Theresa Patel began teaching mathematics at the Mountain School at Winhall, where both children were students, and Sujay Patel began making round trips to Brattleboro. The drive, 45 minutes each way on a good day, provided him with time for reflection. Too much time, he thought.
"I felt that traveling, for me, to Brattleboro didn't allow me to focus on the business as much as I needed to," Patel said.
He considered opening a second store closer to where the family lived. He increased the shop's online presence, with a storefront at discogs.com.
In February 2020, to gauge the appetite for a record store in the area, Patel operated a pop-up shop for one week at the Stratton Village retail area at the Stratton Mountain Resort.
The mini version of In the Moment Records was a hit.
"We got a lot of feedback from that population of folks — that demographic of people, that tourist population," Patel recalled. "They're record people, too. And they have a collection at home, wherever home is."
In March 2020, many employers directed their staff to work from home during the pandemic. Stores selling goods that were considered essential remained open, but record stores were categorized as nonessential. Patel was kept busy fulfilling orders from online patrons desperate for some musical diversions while they sheltered at home.
"It was a growing part, and when COVID happened and we all kind of went inside, it became the lifeblood of us," he said. "It was the only way we could sustain being an entity."
In-store customers began returning to In the Moment Records in the late spring of 2020. Sujay Patel resumed commuting to Brattleboro from Winhall and running different scenarios through his mind. He thought again of opening a second store. He thought of the success of the pop-up shop and how it suggested the area could support a full-time record shop.
"It was tough. It was hard," he said. "Through COVID, through quarantine and through all of that, I knew there was no way I was going to be able to do a retail operation in the way it should have been done."
Patel decided to relocate the record store from Brattleboro to Londonderry. He chose a space in the Mountain Marketplace shopping plaza, near a restaurant and a pharmacy, as well as a bike shop, a bank branch and a yoga studio.
The Patels are the only employees, but said they hope to hire some help during the spring. Theresa Patel, the mathematics teacher, said she enjoys her days working behind the counter.
“I’ve always seen a very strong correlation between math and music,” she added.
She said she also likes seeing familiar faces from the community inside the store.
“We live here,” Theresa Patel said. “We have a lot of connections to the people on either side of us, with the stores. It’s been a really, really great change for us.”