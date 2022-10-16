BRATTLEBORO — Leaning into winter, Jaci's BBQ Joint is renting the kitchen and soup shack from Top of the Hill Grill for the colder months.
Jaci Reynolds, co-owner, said the plan is to lease the space for the season with hopes of buying the property later.
"I'm glad Jon offered us the spot," she said Sunday when the business first opened at 632 Putney Road, referring to Top of the Hill Grill owner Jon Julian.
Jaci and her husband, William Reynolds, said they were tired of moving around in the food truck. They plan to have online ordering and the regular menu on jacisbbq.com.
On Sunday, the "opening menu" included pulled pork chili, loaded baked potato, seafood chowder, vegan apple butternut bisque, pulled pork, burnt ends, barbecue ribs, grilled cheese creamy slaw and baked beans. The Stone Church served beer and wine in the deckhouse.
Outdoor seating will be used "as long as it's feasible, as long as it makes sense," Jaci said. She planned to move entirely into the shack but wanted customers to see her truck during the opening so they would know about the new spot.
Jaci said Julian offered to teach her how to cook his jambalaya, a fan favorite for Top of the Hill Grill customers, when he gets back in town and she's looking forward to learning. Her menu will always include at least one vegan soup and gluten-free soup.
Jaci's BBQ Joint is scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The business was last set up at the Newfane Flea and Farmers Market.
"We had a crazy season," Jaci said.
Events included the monthly Gallery Walk in Brattleboro, a couple of weddings, the weekly Food Truck Roundup at Retreat Farm and the Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School prom.
This marks the end of the second year of Jaci's BBQ Joint being in business for the Reynolds family. They also own Reynolds Fine Finishes, which has been around for eight years and restores sinks, counters and floors.
They call their meat smoker "Eileen" because it is crooked.
"Now, it's the best smoker because the grease goes sideways and never over the flame," Jaci said.
Eileen's "wood-fired sister Jolene" also is named for its lean, she said. And it too is made out of an oxygen tank.
Jaci's BBQ Joint will be stationed downtown for BrattleBOO for Halloween, making its final appearance as a truck until Gallery Walk begins next year. Jaci said the truck will be decorated for the holiday.