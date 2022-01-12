BELLOWS FALLS — A local woman was recently announced as a new member of the The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center’s Advisory Board.
Newly elected for a two-year term was Janette Bombardier, chief technology officer and chief operating officer for Chroma Technology/89 North.
Bombardier, of Bellows Falls, leads the engineering and technical functions of Chroma Technology/89 North, which includes a diverse technical team developing and manufacturing optical filters and light sources. She is responsible for engineering, operations, manufacturing improvements, advancing technology and product development. She started with Chroma in 2018 and is integral to the executive team developing its strategic direction, product development and future manufacturing growth.
She spent the majority of her career in advanced semiconductor manufacturing for International Business Machines Corp., and was the Vermont senior location executive responsible for overall management of 4,500 site employees and tenants. Her career in semiconductor technology spanned from product development to operations and more. She was a key leader in the transition of IBM Microelectronics to Global Foundries in 2015, where she continued with her site leadership role.
She is a licensed professional engineer and received her B.S. and M.S. in civil engineering from the University of Vermont. She is on the executive committee of the Vermont State Workforce Investment Board, is a trustee of the Vermont State College System and on the board of the Vermont Futures Project and Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her commitment to STEM education and Vermont, including the Vermont Engineer of the Year in 2019, and Vermont Citizen of the Year in 2015.