VERNON — Folks in Vernon looking for a burger or breakfast sandwich, or even just a cup of coffee, without having to drive to Brattleboro will soon have a place to call their own.
"This house was originally built in 1935," said Marylynn Scherlin, standing inside the renovated building at 722 Pond Road, which she has named Uncle Jesse's Cafe, after Jesse Johnson, who owned the home with his wife Hazel.
The Johnsons were aunt and uncle to Scherlin's mother-in-law, Bertha Scherlin.
"When I started thinking about this, people were immediately like 'When are you opening?' There's really nothing else in Vernon," she said.
Scherlin, a veteran of the United States Air Force, has never operated a food business, and will need to hire a cook to work the commercial kitchen she built in the house. That's one reason why she's keeping it small and cozy, just room for 12 seated customers.
"Like anything, it'll take a little bit supply-wise to get used to what you need based on your customer base," she said.
Right now, she's sticking with the basics.
"I'm going to start with breakfast, lunch, and maybe some to-go suppers and monthly specials," she said.
The menu will be what you might expect from a small breakfast and lunch cafe — eggs, bacon, coffee, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, soups and chowder.
As soon as the state gives her the OK, Scherlin plans to open up for business.
She said she's also open to hosting special events in the building.
Behind the home, Scherlin, 71, and her son, Jason, who is also a veteran of the Air Force, opened J SPEC, an auto repair shop, a little less than five years ago.