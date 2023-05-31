KILLINGTON — Killington Resort says it concluded the longest season in the East with "a bonus day of skiing and riding."
"The May sun has done a number on the Superstar Glacier, but thanks to our advanced snowmaking and grooming techniques, we’ve managed to hold on to enough of our stockpile to provide great skiing and riding for the second June in a row," states an announcement from the resort. "Arrive early for the best coverage and help us cap off the longest season in the East."
Killington recently made a list of resorts still open for skiing and snowboarding, including mountains in California, Utah and Oregon.
Tickets at Killington for Thursday were discounted at $25, with all proceeds donated to Rutland County Pride in honor of Pride Month.
Skiers and riders were warned that Superstar was "suitable for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders, only."
"Be sure to check the conditions report before you arrive and please be aware walking may be required as the day progresses," the announcement states.