BRATTLEBORO — Swordfights, armor and medieval gear doesn't sound like a typical afternoon in Brattleboro. Still, it is nothing out of the ordinary to William Alloway, who teaches weekly knight training and body balance classes.
The classes are formatted like any other regular workout class — with elements of Tabata, a style of high-intensity workout.
"It's for everybody. You come in here, and you work at your own level. The workouts are formatted to get you in shape for wearing armor, and then the second half of the class, we work on core techniques that are in a dueling format," Alloway said.
The class is focused on allowing beginners to establish the basics of striking and blocking, emphasizing striking stationary targets.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Joran Barley, of Brattleboro, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
William Alloway, the instructor for the Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, helps Vaughn Willis, of Brattleboro, in learning the ways of the sword during a class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Joran Barley, of Brattleboro, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Joran Barley, of Brattleboro, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Colby Thompson, of Vernon, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Colby Thompson, of Vernon, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Colby Thompson, of Vernon, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
William Alloway, the instructor for the Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, helps Vaughn Willis, of Brattleboro, in learning the ways of the sword during a class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Colby Thompson, of Vernon, practices his swordsmanship during a Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
William Alloway, the instructor for the Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, helps Vaughn Willis, of Brattleboro, in learning the ways of the sword during a class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
William Alloway, the instructor for the Tabata-style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, helps Vaughn Willis, of Brattleboro, in learning the ways of the sword during a class on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
Students use swords in a Tabata style training at Sidestream Studio, in the Cotton Mill of Brattleboro, during Wednesday night classes that are open to the public. The group practices swordsmanship from different parts of time so they can do live combat demonstrations in front of an audience.
"I have them working in one-minute rounds like they would in fighting in real armor. So that is to kind of keep the intensity high and make them go, go go, and then get the rest."
Before starting the class, Alloway trained at Knights Hall academy in Nashua, N.H., known to many as the "epicenter" of armored combat in the U.S.
"That's founded by Jay Brooks, and he runs it with his family. I was streaming out of there for a few years, and then I moved too far away to go. So, I want to keep doing it and find folks who are interested. Luckily, I have."
The classes have taken up well with the local community. Alloway has hosted multiple events in the past. Recently, for example, members of the class partnered with Andrzej's Polish Kitchen to raise funds for Ukrainian families.
Partnering with the community also allowed Alloway to meet Colby Thompson, who is involved in weekly classes.
"I saw Will and one of his friends at the first Friday Art Walk in May, and I've been like, totally hooked since May," Thompson said. "I think what truly draws me to this is, as a self-identified eccentric person, I just love the idea that I could participate in action: something that I've only seen in movies or TV shows or played in games. To actually be able to have the experience of fighting with the sword against someone else just really blew my mind."
The sport can be exhausting. Participants may be kitted out in full steel armor, often weighing between 40 and 100 pounds, not including any carriable steel weapons.
"You got to get what they call 'knight fit.' Just to get your body in shape to be able to just have the stamina to participate in the sport. It's just a really loving community of really chill people who are very accepting as well. It's really fun."
