BENNINGTON — Main Street in Bennington will transform next week into a one-stop shop for all your holiday needs — especially if you’re looking for high-quality holiday gifts.
Jenny Dewar, the executive director of the Better Bennington Corporation, has compiled community based holiday events for kids, adults and the last minute shopper.
The main event will be the BBC’s pop-up shop at 441-43 Main Street from Dec. 17 to 23.
But another highlight will be a visit from Santa. On Dec 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., Mission City Church has invited Santa for a meet and greet. Santa’s visit will be honored with cookies, hot chocolate and free gift-wrapping. Children are also able to send letters to Santa by leaving them in Santa’s Box at the pop-up.
And on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m., the fabulous Mount Anthony Union Choir will spread holiday cheer as they perform on the Thomson Family Stage at Merchants Park.
While shopping at the pop-up, residents are invited to put a decoration on the tree located on the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park. Residents of every religion and faith are welcome to add a decoration.
Downtown businesses are participating in a Holiday Window Decorating Competition, giving residents a perfect excuse to walk around town and visit the brick and mortar stores before voting for the best window on the BBC website.
Starting next Thursday, the pop-up will be open until 8 p.m. to give everyone an opportunity to check out the vendors.
The pop-up shop came about because Dewar wanted the BBC to host a holiday event, and it was an opportunity to utilize Main Street’s empty storefronts. Seven vendors are participating in the event, including Boho Folk Reimagined, I Wood Never, Lodestar Lights, Local 802 Honey and The Barkery, Bennington Community Market, Crazy Creations and Rockwood Studios.
Refurbished furniture, honey, dog treats, art made of wood and resin, pottery, jewelry, soap and much more will be available for purchase at the pop-up. The Community Market will give the town a sneak peak at what the market will have to offer when it opens.
Since brick and mortar storefronts have gotten expensive to maintain, Dewar is giving these small businesses an opportunity to sell their products in person, instead of online. Vendors have to be present to sell their goods, and products will be covered if the vendor has to step away from their booth.
Dewar said the BBC will also be selling banners, other leftover items from past events and BBC memberships at the shop.
The BBC rented the space for the week, and the vendors are paying the BBC to set up shop. The BBC is a non-profit organization, but is doing this event for the community, not as a fundraiser. “We’re just gonna come out even,” said Dewar. “It’s a win-win.”
Since the event is being hosted in a raw and empty space, there aren’t Wi-Fi or outlets available for the vendors. This would potentially make it difficult to take credit card payments if the vendor doesn’t have a hot spot, but Dewar came up with a solution.
Similar to the Bennington Farmers Market, shoppers will be able to purchase pop-up dollars. Customers can visit the BBC booth, purchase pop-up dollars via Venmo or credit card, and use the dollars to purchase items from the vendors.
The vendors will be able to exchange those dollars for a real check at the end of the event.
Dewar has mixed feelings about making the holiday pop-up shop an annual event. The shop relies on there being empty storefronts in downtown, but she hopes by next year all the storefronts on Main Street will be filled.
“Our hope is that there are no empty storefronts to be in,” she said.
Dewar thinks Benn Hi, post-renovations, will be a great place to have a week-long holiday market — especially if all of the storefronts are filled as she hopes.