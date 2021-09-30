BRATTLEBORO — A longtime employee of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be in the driver’s seat.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Greg Lesch has accepted the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director position,” said Gina Pattison, president of the chamber board. “In the 18 years that Greg has been at the Chamber, he has demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and his great work ethic, knowledge, and experience will be of great benefit to our members and our community.”
Lesch, whose official first day as executive director is today, started at the chamber in January 2003. He said he thinks he was hired because he knew more about computers than other staff members at the time. He helped revamp the chamber’s website under then executive director, Betsy Gentile.
In 2005, Jerry Goldberg took on the position. Lesch said he learned a lot from Goldberg during the eight years of his leadership.
“He was a wealth of information about marketing and the like, and we still keep in touch,” Lesch said of Goldberg, whose resume includes top positions at CBS, House Beautiful magazine and World Learning. “It was a very fruitful time for me.”
Next to lead the chamber was Kate O’Connor. Lesch said he had “a great experience working” alongside O’Connor, who he knew since attending high school in Brattleboro together.
“We did a lot of things on social media, and just trying to promote Brattleboro and the chamber,” Lesch said.
He said he feels like the executive director job was just waiting for him.
“I’ve been doing it interim for the last nine months, the gestation period, so I guess it’s time to step into the role, which is interesting because I hadn’t really applied for it,” he said. “I sort of waffled on it and then at some point, the board came to me and said, ‘We would like to hire you to be the executive director. We’ve interviewed a bunch of people and we think you are the best fit.’ I was so humbled by that. What could I say? It suddenly felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Lesch said he enjoys marketing the community, working with people and “sharing the Brattleboro story.” He has lived here on and off throughout his life.
His father, who managed JCPenny when it was where Staples is now, was on the chamber board in the 1970s.
“My father is no longer with us but he’d be so pleased I was stepping into the role,” Lesch said.
Lesch is a trained actor whose graduate studies took place at the British American Drama Academy in England. He’s part of the Actors Theatre Playhouse in West Chesterfield, N.H., where he’s currently rehearsing to perform in “Stones in His Pocket,” which was written by Irish playwright Marie Jones and has two actors taking on the role of 12 characters.
Also, Lesch has served on the board at the Windham County Humane Society for about nine years.
“I just love the work they do,” he said.
Over the years at the chamber, Lesch has been given many responsibilities. He said he knew he could be director on an interim basis and wanted to see what it would be like.
Because of COVID-19, the chamber hasn’t put on as many events.
“But I know how to do them all,” Lesch said. “It’s not rocket science. It just takes organization and socializing. The more people you know, the better off you are, I think.”
Lesch said he thinks the local business community and nonprofits have been hurting a lot over the last two years. He noted 25 percent of the chamber’s membership is made up of nonprofits that don’t have big marketing budgets.
A big part of his job involves marketing the community and its members, encouraging people to visit then potentially live and work here.
“I think that’s an important piece that chambers of commerce do,” he said. “We’re one of the oldest community organizations in town. We’ve been around since 1906. There’s not a lot of organizations that go back that far.”
The local chamber was founded by business leaders who were meeting and saw a need for an organization that gave them a forum to raise concerns or issues, Lesch said. The Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce later turned into the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, expanding its territory.
The office gets “all kinds of traffic,” Lesch said, with some people seeking information visiting and others relocating.
“Print is not dead; people want print,” he said. “Our new directory has been very popular. We got good feedback from that.”
His hope is to highlight the membership more. He enjoys listening to stories then sharing them with others.
Lesch wants to bring back former members and get some new ones. He sees the chamber as an important part of efforts to rebuild after the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of investing in Brattleboro and it’s very exciting, from the River Garden to the Outlet Center up at Exit 1,” he said. “I think that’s ultimately what’s going to get us out of this pandemic.”
Also, Lesch wants to bring back popular in-person chamber events such as the breakfast series with legislators and lunch with the governor.
As part of the community marketing initiative funded by the town’s local 1 percent option tax revenue, the chamber partners with Downtown Brattleboro Alliance to do what Lesch called “amazing work that hopefully people are beginning to hear about.” He said influencers and travel writers with “big credentials” are coming to town to write about their experience, and their itinerary tends to include a dozen or more businesses and organizations.
“Brattleboro has never had marketing done and I think who better than the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and chamber?” he said. “I think it’s a really wonderful partnership.”
One of his favorite projects over the years involved a social media campaign he planned with O’Connor to try and get actor Kevin Bacon to attend Baconfest. They took many photos of people posing with a cardboard cutout of Bacon they called “Flat Kevin.”
One picture — featuring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and his wife Marcelle Leahy — went viral. Bacon responded to the campaign with a video in which he sent his regrets to “the good people of Brattleboro” and said he couldn’t make it to the event because he was filming a movie in Vancouver.
“I really appreciate all the support and the hilarious effort that Brattleboro and the state of Vermont has made to get me there,” Bacon said in the video. “I’m a big fan of Vermont. I’ve got two sisters who live in that great state and unfortunately I’ve got to be working so have a great time and enjoy the bacon.”
Baconfest had “a huge turnout” that year, Lesch said. He recalled many attendees posing with “Flat Kevin” at the Guilford Fairgrounds.
“Marketing is very fun,” Lesch said. “When you hit the right note, people really respond to that and it’s fun to see that happen.”
Lesch is making an appeal for people to join the chamber. He said the group has a lot to offer and he’s “very excited” to go forward, working with the board to map out the future for the community.