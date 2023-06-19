WILMINGTON — LineSync Architecture, a full-service and award-winning architectural firm in Wilmington, is celebrating its recertification as a B Corp.
LineSync Architecture has, for seven years, been part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The legal framework of a benefit corporation gives businesses and investors the flexibility to consider the mission and public benefit, in addition to profit, for all stakeholders.
The rigorous process of recertification brings accountability and continuous improvement. As a member in the architectural industry sector, the firm is counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable economy. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: a positive impact on their employees, communities and the environment.
LEED-accredited architect Joseph Cincotta and business partner and wife, Julie Lineberger, established LineSync Architecture as a green and sustainable enterprise from its inception in 1988, yet the firm’s focus and commitment have been honed throughout the processes of certifying and recertifying as a B Corp.
“As B Lab continues to evolve its standards, we have been challenged to continue evolving in a meaningful way. We’re a small firm located in a small town, yet we are finding ways to expand our reach into the wider community as a force for good,” said Lineberger, CEO and co-owner.
“By certifying as a benefit corporation, we have made a legal commitment to our stakeholders, our community, and the planet. We’re helping to change the game,” said Cincotta, the firm’s principal architect and co-owner.