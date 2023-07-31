BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan recently announced the promotion of Liz Olson to the position of teller supervisor at the main branch in Brattleboro. Olson joined the bank in the fall of 2018 and, since that time, has shown professionalism and leadership in all that she does, according to a release.
Prior to her time at the bank, almost all of Olson's work experience was in customer service. This includes working at the Vermont Country Deli where she started as counter staff and soon worked her way up to floor supervisor. “Liz has shown herself to be an exceptional team member both in the service that she provides to our customers and in the way that she has mentored her peers,” says Theresa Masiello, BS&L’s senior vice president and senior retail officer. In addition to Olson’s customer service experience, she successfully completed an extensive ABA certification program focused on becoming a team leader or supervisor.
Olson was born and raised in Vermont and feels like BS&L is a great fit for who she is and how she wants to be. “BS&L has always provided me the opportunity to succeed and grow my work here into a successful career, which I am so grateful for,” says Olson, “I also take pride in knowing I am working for an organization that is driven to support our local community — allowing us to have a close relationship with our customers and local businesses.”
When not at BS&L, Olson enjoys horseback riding, spending time with her daughter, visiting with friends and enjoying the local arts offerings.
Brattleboro Savings & Loan was established in 1912 to serve the financial needs of local residents. Today, as a state-chartered mutual savings bank and Certified B Corporation, BS&L provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, with branch offices in Brattleboro, Wilmington and Bondville. The Bank’s wealth management division, Park Place Financial Advisors, provides investment and financial planning services.