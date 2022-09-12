BRATTLEBORO — Big Picture Farm recently received a federal grant to help pay for a roof-mounted solar array.
Lucas Farrell, who started Big Picture Farm in Townshend in 2010 with Louisa Conrad, said they installed a solar array about eight years ago that supplied about half the power they need to raise their goats and turn their milk into cheese and sweets like caramels and truffles.
"We've grown a lot over the past eight years or 10 years and our [energy] consumption has gone up," he said.
For several years, they've wanted to put more solar panels on the roof of their barn, but the roof needed to be reinforced first to support the panels.
"So, we paid for that, and the grant paid for about 25 percent of the solar project itself," said Farrell.
The $70,000 solar array was installed by Southern Vermont Solar. The total cost was offset by the $18,039 USDA grant. The array will supply nearly 100 percent of the energy that Big Picture Farm requires.
The farm also recently received $147,800 to convert its packaging line using materials that can be recycled or composted.
That money also came from the USDA through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center.
"They have a small team and they did a great job," said Farrell. "It's not totally easy to navigate solar panels on a farm when there's 50 goats at your feet."
Farrell, who is a parent of two young children with Conrad, said it was important for them to provide for a sustainable future for their kids.
"Seeing the effects of climate change, it just feels absolutely imperative to do our part," he said.
Victoria Roberts, co-founder and co-owner, with Simon Piluski, of Southern Vermont Solar in Dummerston, said their team took about 10 days to install the array at Big Picture Farm.
"We really like the idea of mounting solar panels on barns," she said.
Working around the goats wasn't a problem, she said, but the team had to negotiate a steep roof and deal with the hot weather.
"Typically, we can get a roof mount installed in three days," said Roberts, who said this array is a little bigger than the ones they install on homes around the region.
"When we started in 2017, it was like, maybe five or six kW," she said. "And now we're seeing like nine or 10 kW, as people are increasing their electrical loads and moving to heat pumps and car chargers and battery storage."
The Vermont New Hampshire Veterinary Clinic in Dummerston also received a grant from the USDA of $16,378 to help pay for a 20.7 kilowatt array, which will supply 76 percent of the clinic's electricity needs.
A spokesman for the clinic was not available to speak about the solar array.