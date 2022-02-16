BRATTLEBORO — Once again, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is soon to be fully booked with skiers and spectators in town for this weekend’s Harris Hill Ski Jump.
Kalee Schriner, assistant general manager of the hotel on Chickering Drive, said it is sold out already from Wednesday through Feb. 21. “Between our regular guests, the families coming from all over to either watch the jump, or go skiing themselves, the hotel is expecting a great turnout,” Schriner said.
The local Holiday Inn Express & Suites is the official lodging partner for the ski jump event, back after having been canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual winter attraction returns in time to celebrate the 100th year since its founding in 1922.
“We’re looking for any kind of signs of normalcy — things we can do that are normal,” said Greg Lesch, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “The 100th anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump couldn’t come at a better time.”
Last year, Brattleboro lodging, eateries and other popular tourist stops and local businesses missed the usual rush that comes with the annual event that David Hiler, co-owner and co-founder of Whetstone Craft Beers, likens to “our own small version of the Olympics.” With the return of the jump and added celebration marking 100 years, businesses are once again readying for the influx of excited visitors to town.
The 100th anniversary event will start one night early, with exhibition jumping under newly installed lights on the hill from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The evening will include a Whetstone beer tent, chili, popcorn, hot chocolate and fireworks. Hiler said he will be serving a new beer — “a light-bodied amber with loads of ginger snap cookie on the nose” — brewed in honor of the milestone. He calls it “HH Hunski” — HH standing for Harris Hill, and “hunski” a slang term for a hundred-dollar bill, but intended to acknowledge the ski jump event’s century of existence.
“We are really excited this event is coming back, because it does bring business all through the weekend, all through Brattleboro,” Hiler said. “It turns Brattleboro into a little Olympic village for a couple of days.”
Adding to his excitement, his business also has an anniversary — marking 10 years on July 4.
“It’s a double celebration. I know we’re just kids,” he said with a laugh. “We really felt it was important for us to be partners with them this year.”
When asked which businesses benefit most from the ski jump, Lesch said, “the whole town, to tell you the truth,” because visitors make a point to explore the rest of Brattleboro.
He said he has heard from jump organizers that ticket sales are “through the roof,” and that he himself has been getting many calls with questions about event logistics, such as about parking and when the gates open. On Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Street site, with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. and the jumping starting at 12:15 p.m.
“It’s a venerable institution,” he said. “It’s right in town. I’m very excited about it. I think the Friday night celebration is going to be extra special.”
Danny Lichtenfeld, director of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, called the ski jump an “awesome example of the unique Brattleboro attractions.” The museum scheduled its Artful Ice Shanties exhibit and related outdoor events to kick off the same weekend. The Retreat Farm, which hosts the shanties, is nearby the ski jump.
“Hoping that works out to be a critical mass of fun winter outdoor activity for visitors in Brattleboro,” Lichtenfeld said.