BRATTLEBORO — Saxtons River Distillery was named to USA Today’s top 10 craft specialty spirits distilleries in the country.
“Knowing both experts in the field and the public voted us a winner validates our hard work producing small batch quality spirits with local ingredients,” stated Christian Stromberg, founder of Saxtons River Distillery, in a news release.
Saxtons River Distillery produces bourbon and rye, gin, and liqueurs. Soon, it will also be producing vodka.
The distillery on Chickering Drive is open to the public for tastings and dining.
Saxtons River Distillery was inspired by Stromberg’s Lithuanian roots of krupnikas — grain spirits sweetened with honey. This influenced the company’s first line of Sapling Maple products — bourbon, rye, and liqueur enhanced with pure local maple syrup.
Only pure Vermont maple syrup and honey are used in Saxtons River Distillery’s products, and all herbs and botanicals are sourced fresh and whole.
The company also produces its spirits in a unique way — a cold distillation process that does not overheat botanicals, keeping the ingredients’ robust flavor for a smooth, refined taste.