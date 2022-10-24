CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Connecticut River Valley bank is sponsoring financial literacy in three schools in Windham County in Vermont and one in Walpole, N.H.
Claremont Savings Bank is partnering with Banzai Financial Literacy to offer online courses at Bellows Falls Middle School, Bellows Falls Union High School, Kurn Hattin and Walpole Elementary.
"More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Claremont Savings Bank realizes that and they're doing something about it," stated Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, in a news release announcing the sponsorship.
Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program in which students get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life.
Through bank sponsorship, more than 4,780 students and teachers at 27 schools in New Hampshire and Vermont have free access to Banzai. More than 80,000 teachers nationwide use Banzai resources.
Banzai, under the supervision of their teachers, helps students learn how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more.
Claremont Savings Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.