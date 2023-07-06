WILMINGTON — Adams Farm is working on reinventing itself again.
Jill Adams proposed a change of use for the property on Higley Hill Road to allow lodging, two food trucks and two additional RV campsites. All three require conditional use approval from the Wilmington Development Review Board, which started a hearing Monday night.
The farm is owned by William and Sharon Adams Revocable Trusts. Sharon attended the hearing and Jill acted as agent for the permit application.
Jill said the farm currently is used for raising sheep and chickens, meat processing and special events.
“I feel like the public loves the Adams Farm and wants every opportunity to go there to see whatever animals are there or purchase whatever we have or be able to run around,” she said when asked if the proposed uses support the character of the commercial/residential district where the property is sited.
The farm has been used for a number of different activities over the years, including timber production, maple sugaring, manufacturing parts, dairy farming, petting farm and horse-drawn sleigh rides.
“Since the Adams’ first purchased the farm in 1865, the farm has continued to follow the economic trend,” states a history on adamsfamilyfarm.com.
Jill said she wouldn’t consider the project to be an RV park but board members said allowing two more RVs to park on site, for a total of three, would meet the criteria in town zoning to make it one.
The board will have a site visit at 1:30 p.m. on July 16 to see the layout envisioned by the family. The hearing will be continued on July 24.
Expressing concern about safety, DRB alternate member John Gannon said it’s “very unclear” how the RVs would access and exit the property.
“The same with food trucks to some extent,” he said. “Sorry this is so complicated but this is a very complex application. ... We have a lot of things we need to learn about.”
Jill called safety “the biggest issue everywhere.”
DRB Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme suggested the process would help solidify plans for the farm.
“I tried to be thorough,” Jill said.