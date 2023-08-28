BRATTLEBORO — Logic Building Systems, a Vermont-based startup focused on offsite manufacturing of kitchens and bathrooms for multifamily housing, is opening a storefront workshop at 143 Main Street in downtown Brattleboro.
Logic’s Founder and CEO is Jason Van Nest, an area resident, architect, and associate professor of Architecture at the New York Institute of Technology. Describing the new workshop, he said, "We started Logic Building Systems to improve the lives of people everywhere with high-quality housing that is affordable and sustainable. Housing is a whole community concern. While we could have built our first demo units in a nearby warehouse, it felt important to engage our community by setting up shop in the heart of Brattleboro. Our storefront invites all kinds of people — from developers and residents to contractors and carpenters — to stop by, see us prototyping, and learn more.”
Logic Building Systems is developing a series of kitchen and bath solutions for multi-tenant housing developments, with initial projects ranging from five to 60 dwelling units. The focus on offsite manufacturing and a unique set of "plug and play" technologies allow developers to reduce overall build costs and construction timelines by up to 30 percent, while delivering a more sustainable and high quality experience for residents, according to the company.
“We face an affordable housing crisis in our community that mirrors national and global trends, and is amplified by the urgency of the climate crisis,” said Jacob Smith, an area resident and investor in Logic. “We can’t continue to build the way we have for the last 100 years and expect different results. Logic’s modular, offsite manufactured solutions can help make comfortable and eco-friendly housing available to millions of people around the world, and thousands closer to home. It’s exciting, but not at all surprising, to see this new venture starting right here in Vermont."
Logic Building Systems’ new workshop is located at 143 Main Street, between Gallery in the Woods, ZPots, and in front of Patio Coffee. Construction of one full size bathroom and one kitchen demo unit is ongoing and will take a few weeks. The units showcase Logic’s unique techniques and materials, offering developers and residents alike a literal window into Logic’s approach to sustainable and affordable housing.
The workshop is open on most weekdays, including during the upcoming Gallery Walk on Friday, Sept. 1.