BRATTLEBORO — M&T Bank has pledged to award $60,000 over three years as an investment in the Pipelines and Pathways program in area schools. The donation will underwrite operating costs associated with training and activities provided to Windham County high school students.
The Pipelines & Pathways Program (P3) was launched by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation four years ago to help students successfully prepare for and access career opportunities. M&T Bank is inviting regional employers to join in support to P3 through matching gifts.
“We are thrilled to partner with BDCC on delivering this innovative career-education programming in southeastern Vermont,” noted Kathy Schirling, vice president and Divisional Community Involvement manager at M&T Bank. “Young people need soft skills and support to navigate their options in a complex education and employment environment. Investing in the next generation is central to the M&T giving strategy.”
P3 addresses Career Awareness (knowledge of local hiring trends) and Career Readiness (knowledge of skills and behaviors needed to excel). The program’s “Scope and Sequence” provides a framework for building career awareness and education throughout the course of high school. The P3 manager, Christy Betit, implements a customized plan developed with each partner school in collaboration with administration, faculty, and guidance teams.
“M&T Bank is helping us realize an ambitious vision — to ensure young Vermonters who want to build a life here can do so and thrive,” said Adam Grinold, BDCC’s executive director. “P3 aims for every student to graduate with goals, skills, and a plan, regardless of their post-graduation pathway.”
For more information on program activities, visit https://brattleborodevelopment.com/engaging-with-high-school-students/.