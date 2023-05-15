BURLINGTON — M&T Bank has appointed Heidi Stumpff as the new regional president for Vermont. With 24 years in the banking industry, including the last decade at People's United Bank, M&T Bank says Stumpff brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.
In this role, Stumpff will oversee all aspects of the bank's operations in Vermont, including strategic planning, business development, commercial banking, community markets, and community engagement.
"We are thrilled to have Heidi Stumpff as our new Vermont regional president," said Mike Keegan, senior executive vice president and head of Community Banking for M&T Bank. "Heidi's extensive experience in the banking industry, coupled with her deep knowledge of the Vermont market, makes her the ideal choice for this role."
Peter D'Arcy, M&T's senior executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking, added, "Heidi has a deep understanding of our culture and values and has already made significant contributions to our bank. With her impressive track record of success and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, I am confident that she will continue to help us grow and serve our Vermont customers and community."
Stumpff expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I am honored to be appointed to this position and am excited to lead our team as we work to build on M&T's strong reputation in Vermont. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and community partners to continue delivering best-in-class banking services."
Prior to assuming this role, Stumpff was senior vice president and region manager of Commercial Real Estate at M&T and People's United Bank. She's also served as vice president of Commercial Lending at TD Bank and Wells Fargo. She serves on a handful of non-profit boards and holds a bachelor's degree from Eckerd College. Stumpff lives in Shelburne with her husband and two teenage sons.