BRATTTLEBORO — M&T Bank is planning to close its Main Street branch in September.
"M&T continually evaluates the distribution of our branches to ensure our network effectively and efficiently serves our communities," Frank Lentini, senior communication directors for M&T, said in an email response to the Reformer. "Our decision to close the Main Street branch was influenced in part by our customers’ preference for the Canal Street location, and our ability to accommodate more customers there via abundant parking, multiple drive-through lanes, and an accessibility ramp for the mobility-impaired."
The Main Street branch in downtown Brattleboro will close at noon Sept. 15, according to a letter to customers. Those with safe deposit boxes will be provided additional information in the coming weeks.
Lentini said all the employees from the Main Street branch will be "retained and redeployed across our network."
"M&T remains committed to serving communities across Vermont via our network of 36 branches," he said.
The ATM behind the bank will be removed when the branch closes. The property and building are owned by M&T Bank.
"As our customers' needs and banking habits evolve, we regularly review the locations of our branches, particularly when they are close to one another, to ensure that we are providing the best service possible," states the letter sent to customers Monday.
Tim Wessel of Brattleboro, former Select Board member, said he was "shocked to get this letter since having a branch downtown was one of the few remaining things I liked about being their business customer."
"Putting your only branch outside of downtown doesn’t seem like a wise move to me," he said. "I’ll be banking elsewhere before they move I think."
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said her office shouldn't be affected by the branch closing, as the state signed a lease for the space that doesn't expire until the end of September 2026. Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said he wasn't aware of any plans for the building.
M&T Bank’s parent corporation and People’s United Financial Inc. merged in April 2022 under the M&T Bank name in an $8.3 billion transaction agreement. After the acquisition, the company was reported to operate 1,100 branches in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia, with 38 branches in Vermont.