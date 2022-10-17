ARLINGTON — In the last two and a half years of living in a pandemic-adjusted world, it might seem like there hasn’t been a lot of good economic news.
Supply chain issues, however, just might be a silver lining for manufacturing in the U.S., noted Larry Hovish, director of communications for Mack Molding.
“There’s a real resurgence in American manufacturing,” said Hovish. “That’s pushed by a few things. COVID was one of those things … global instability, supply chain issues, things like that. People want to bring that stuff closer to home. You don’t want to worry that your stuff is in a lockdown in China or somewhere else.”
Mack Molding has been one of Bennington County’s largest employers for decades. And today, Mack could use several dozen hands on deck. The company has been out beating the bushes at recent job fairs and inviting the public on site for hiring events, including this past Thursday at its headquarters in Arlington and then Friday at its Cavendish plant.
“We just want to make the community aware ... that we’re hiring,” said Brian Nolan, Mack’s director of human resources. “We have about 40 positions here that we could definitely fill.”
With about $500 million in annual sales, Mack makes parts for computers and also forays into medical technology, the transportation world, and environmental and energy industries. Mack even makes parts for the emergency power supplies found on submarines.
The scope of these Mack hiring events is as broad as the vocations under Mack’s Arlington roof. There are positions available for entry-level employees just out of high school, for people changing career paths or trying to get their foot in the door, and even highly-skilled technicians, such as metrology manager Joe Taylor.
What is metrology, you ask?
“Well, they can’t tell you the weather,” Hovish joked, while walking into metrology workspace, which calibrates the machines and tools that execute Mack’s molding processes. These are often products with specifications so precise, that they must be accurate to within less than one micron (one millionth of a meter).
“We’re relied on for more of the complex types of inspection,” explained Taylor, “[which] can’t be handled with more simplified ways of measuring stuff, like a set of calipers or a height gauge.”
With such a degree of detail required, Mack places significant emphasis on training its employees. That translates not only to customer — but also employee — satisfaction.
“Better-trained employees tend to be much happier, and want to stick around much longer,” said Nolan.
Mack uses a grant from the Vermont Training Program, through the Vermont Department of Labor, to support skills training. This includes on-the-job training, internal classroom competency training and assistance with costs of outside trainers, like Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center.
Though it’s a bustling manufacturing center, Mack’s work environment isn’t the assault on the eyes, skin, ears and lungs. For example, there are very few locations in the building where hearing protection is required.
“Manufacturing has changed a lot,” said Hovish, overlooking the main floor. “This is a very clean facility. It’s bright. There’s not a lot of junk floating around in the air or anything. This isn’t Gilded Age manufacturing. We’re a 21st-century company.”
Hovish, Nolan and others at Mack are proud of their employee experience and culture. Some perks are offered right within the very same building. In addition to separate cardio and weight room facilities, there is a separate room that hosts a fitness instructor at lunch every day of the work week except Tuesdays, which is instead a day for yoga. Within the building are also racquetball and wallyball (volleyball where the walls are in play) courts.
Job security is also a pillar of pride for Mack, as it’s a company that has been in operation for 102 years and is on its fourth generation of continuous family ownership.
“We are as big as we’ve ever been,” Hovish said. “There were times in the ‘90s when we were doing more stuff with computers, but we have at least met, if not exceeded that growth today.”