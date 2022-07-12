BRATTLEBORO — The owners of Martin's Fireside True Value are closing their Brattleboro store as they prepare for their next juncture in life.
"We decided that we're basically planning our retirement or starting our exit from the business, and that's the first stage," said Martin Clark, who owns the Putney Road store with his wife, Kathleen, as well as sister stores in Bristol and Middlebury.
Since 2014, the couple has owned the hardware store in Brattleboro, which has been around for nearly 50 years. The previous owners still own the building.
Clark said his other stores have been in business for 27 years, and he worked at the first one he owned in Bristol for 10 years prior to buying it. He still works there today.
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Carol and Charles Davis, from Brattleboro, Vt., look over the items around the Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Evans, of Dummerston, Vt., looks over the items around the Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Carol and Charles Davis, from Brattleboro, Vt., look over the items around the Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Martin's Fireside True Value's store manager Larry Earle helps cash people out on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Charles Davis, of Brattleboro, Vt., leaves the Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People shop around Martin's Fireside True Value, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as the store liquifies inventory ahead of its closure.
It's been a good run, Clark said. He and Kathleen searched for a buyer for the Brattleboro store for the last two to three years.
"But we haven't found anyone who's willing to take the risk," he said. "That's the hardest part."
Clark said it can be difficult "to see where you can make money until you get into it."
True Value approached Clark and Kathleen when the former Brattleboro store owners wanted to retire.
"Their business was similar to ours in Bristol and Middlebury, so we thought, 'Sure, we'd give it a try,'" Clark said.
Clark said he and Kathleen feel "really bad" about closing the store because of how it will affect the employees.
However, Clark will turn 60 soon and his wife is a few years younger. They would have to renew a lease soon, and another 10-year lease would put Clark into his 70s, so they decided to close the store.
"I've been in the business almost 40 years, and it's time for something new, that's all," he said. "The community has supported us, and that's been great. We just have to make that decision to close. It just seems like our timing is right, right now, unfortunately.
"We're two-and-a-half to three hours away, depending on traffic," Clark said. "It's not easy to get back and forth so much.
"We have trusted them with running the store for several years, and they've done a great job," he said of the Brattleboro staff, describing them as "wonderful employees to us."
Clark said the stores have "always tried to carry what the community asks for and needs."
The news of the closure came as somewhat of a shock to the staff.
Brattleboro store manager Larry Earle said the owners told employees nearly three weeks ago that they would be closing by the end of August, if not sooner. Then he was told that sometime around the week of the July 4 holiday that a liquidation sale would be starting up.
"Needless to say, it started on the third without any notice," he said.
As customers came to the cash registers, Earle said, staff noticed 20 percent coming off their bills. He said he was told it was a trial to ensure everything was working in the system.
"Everyone is sad," Earle said. "I have a fellow who's been here for 29 years. He's sad. He doesn't know what he's going to do next. We're holding up as well as we can."
Customers are "really shocked" and "very disappointed," Earle said, adding that the building owners are "very sad. They're shocked that this is closing."
Sales in the store have increased with the discounts, Earle said.
"Product is definitely moving between the sale and transferring," he said. "We're transferring a lot of product to the next stores."
Earle wishes there was more communication from headquarters.
"They own the store," he said. "They're the boss, and it's fine. We are resilient folks, and we will survive."
Earle also is disappointed with what he sees as a lack of engagement so far from the Vermont Department of Labor, which can help with employment issues and training. But he also acknowledged that, because the business has fewer than 50 employees, it's not considered a high priority.
Currently, the store has two part-time and four full-time employees. Its closure "is kind of sad for the town really," said Jim Evans of Dummerston, who was shopping there Tuesday morning.
"Everything seems to be closing around here," he said. "It just sends more people to New Hampshire for stuff. I feel bad for our community."
Evans said he shops at Martin's Fireside True Value about a dozen times a year. He also shops at Brown & Roberts Ace Hardware in downtown Brattleboro, but the other store is closer to his home.
Carol Davis of Brattleboro also called the closure "sad."
"I don't like to see stores closing," she said while shopping at the store Tuesday morning. "You always wonder what will take its place, or if it will be like Home Depot and be empty going forward."
