BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has promoted Melanie Condon to vice president of operations.
The promotion was confirmed at the bank’s recent board meeting, but Condon has been steadily growing her impact and leadership roles throughout her 26 year (and counting) career at BS&L. As the new VP of Operations, Condon will manage all loan servicing done by the bank as well as leading the bank’s customer service department, which handles areas such as our call center and electronic banking.
Condon’s banking career actually started before coming to BS&L. “I worked for another bank for about nine years when I started out, but as soon as I started working for BS&L, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” she said.
Over the years, Condon has played many roles in the bank but focused on loan servicing for a large portion of her career, so this move to VP of Operations is seen as a natural progression. “This department is so important because customer service is at the heart of all that BS&L does,” Condon said. The operations department also supports the front end of the bank by managing the different systems and making sure we meet regulatory requirements.
Condon has been a longtime resident of the area, having grown up in Vermont.
“Community is what Vermont has always been about,” she said, “And that’s why I’ve stayed at BS&L — it’s committed to these communities.”
BS&L says it has been making a concerted effort to grow its representation of women in leadership positions as part of a larger focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). “It means a lot to us to continue to grow our talent internally,” said Dan Yates, president of BS&L, “Melanie is just the right fit for leadership in a community bank with a combination of deep banking knowledge and broad local knowledge.”