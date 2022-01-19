BRATTLEBORO — Some good news for do-gooders: Money is available for Vermont organizations in the Brattleboro area through the Crosby-Gannett Fund grant program.
The purpose of the Crosby-Gannett Fund is to support efforts that contribute to the betterment and vitality of the Brattleboro area. To help address the impact of COVID-19, the Crosby-Gannett Fund will focus its grantmaking in 2022 on the needs amplified by the pandemic that haven't been addressed by public relief funds. The fund is temporarily accepting requests for general operating support from small or severely impacted nonprofit groups.
Priority will be given to organizations located in the immediate Brattleboro area. Grants will range in size from $250 to $2,500. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Visit vermontcf.org/crosby-gannett to learn more and apply.