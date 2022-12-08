BRATTLEBORO — A new pumphouse was built at the Brattleboro Ski Hill with other improvements, giving the local treasure's snowmaking capabilities an extra oomph for the upcoming season.
Zach Rounds, vice president of the Brattleboro Ski Hill board of directors, said his group experienced "lead time issues" with different equipment and materials that the builder needed to get the structure completed.
"But now it's done, and it's within the timeline that we were targeting," he said in an interview.
The project allowed his group an opportunity to improve the quality of snowmaking at the hill.
"The equipment that was in there before was sort of just thrown in when they built the pumphouse, and it was just the only pump they had," Rounds said. "But you know, it would have been better if they had a pump that was able to hit a higher pressure, because snow guns really want higher pressure. Our new pump will be able to do that, and so we should be making better and more snow because of it."
Rounds said his group only has three snow guns, but they eventually cover the entire hill with snow. He anticipates there will be "a little bit of a learning curve" in making snow with the new system.
Another project involved maintenance of a pond used for snowmaking. A sediment landslide took out an intake pipe that brings water into the pump, Rounds said, "so we had to get that fixed."
Water supply will be extended at no cost because there were "some extra pipes hanging around locally that are going to fit our system perfectly under the ground," Rounds said. That will cut down on the length of fire hose volunteers will need to drag to the site.
A groomer used on the hill also went in for repairs ahead of the ski season.
More than $7,600 has been raised to help with the pumphouse at gofundme.com/f/ski-hill-snowmaking-pumphouse-updates. Rounds called the effort "a complete success."
"It prompted several other donations, which were sort of larger ticket items," he said. "We had a gentleman from out of state who wanted to do some type of a matching donation with us, which is huge. But he ended up way over-donating, and he cut us a check for $15,000, so that was really exciting for us."
Rounds said he would be surprised if his group ends up investing less than $40,000 in snowmaking ahead of the ski season. He expects the new snowmaking capabilities could extend the season, however he noted volunteers begin dropping out as the warmer weather arrives and spring sports begin.
The board restructured a bit in May, with each member getting assigned specific tasks. One includes managing, recruiting and training volunteers.
Rounds said the board has seen more volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before, and the same goes for ticket sales.
"I mean it really brought people out," he said. "It would be nice if all of the people that used us during really difficult times would continue to come and use the hill. I mean, we wouldn't be doing all of this work if we didn't want to see people coming to the window and getting a ticket and riding up the hill, you know? We want to see the place busy all the time. We want to see all the ski lessons."
The ski hill will host its annual Family Fun Day during the first weekend in March, with a costume contest and barbecue. Rounds said the goal is to catch the crowd before it starts diminishing. He also anticipates a New Year's Eve event, which was held the last two years in partnership with the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department. Everything depends on the snow, he emphasized.
His group, a nonprofit that does not receive funding from the town's budget, accepts donations by mail at LPMSS, P.O. Box 1945, Brattleboro, VT 05302. For more information, visit brattski.org/donate.
Lift tickets at the ski hill go for $5, and children 5 and younger get in free. The ski hill sells individual season passes for $75, family season passes for $200 and a 12-ticket punch card for $50.