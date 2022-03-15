WEST DOVER — Paychecks for Mount Snow employees will be getting a bit bigger.
On Monday, Vail Resorts' new CEO Kirsten Lynch announced a $20 per hour minimum wage for all 37 of its North America resorts, effective for the next ski and ride season. That represents a $5 per hour, or 33 percent increase, at Mount Snow, Stowe and Okemo in Vermont, and Hunter in New York, and $7 per hour, or 33 percent increase, at Attitash, Crotched, Sunapee and Wildcat in New Hampshire.
Entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance crew members will start at $21 per hour, according to the announcement. And to "ensure career and leadership wage differentials," Vail Resorts said it will be increasing wages for non-entry level hourly workers, too.
“Our employees’ passion is what makes our resorts so special and our guests’ experience memorable,” Lynch said in a statement. “In my first 100 days as CEO, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what is important, and what our company must focus on as we move forward. Our top priority must be to support and invest in our employees — their wages, benefits, HR support, housing and career development."
Adam White, spokesperson for Mount Snow in West Dover, called talent "the building block for everything that we do across the company."
"We realize attracting and retaining top talent is paramount to our success," he said Tuesday.
White noted the Northeast has a very competitive market for workers in the ski industry, with there being several ski areas in "a pretty tight radius" vying for the same pool of people with specialized training and experience. He estimated between 40,000 and 55,000 people work for Vail Resort, with between 150 and 200 at Mount Snow.
Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town of Dover, said the entire workforce landscape changed immensely since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
"Because of the employment opportunities that are everywhere, it really means that every employer needs to step up their game to retain or attract those employees," he said.
Durocher isn't shocked by the news, having seen some smaller businesses raise wages, despite challenges they faced during the pandemic. However, he said it is something that needs to be examined to attract workers and keep jobs filled.
"Twenty dollars is reasonable pay, especially when it goes up from there," he said. "It's pretty great Vail has been able to do that, because I know a lot of businesses are not. I think this realistically could put them in a class above what other mountains, even in the state of Vermont, are able to offer."
State Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, said the bump in wages makes a lot of sense.
"They have to have the workforce, and we have an ongoing shortage," said Sibilia, who lives in East Dover and is director of regional economic development strategies and programs at Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.
Next winter season, employees also will get a bigger discount at Vail Resorts retail locations. It will be 40 percent off items and comes in addition to free season passes for the workers and their dependents, food/beverage and lodging discounts, free mental health resources and more.
Vail Resorts said it will immediately begin to invest $4 million to significantly improve human resource operations, adding 66 more members to its HR team.
"We are committed to providing our employees with the support they need directly and efficiently, especially with hiring, onboarding, payroll and case management," the company said. "Next season, we are expanding our leadership development program to our seasonal frontline team members. Anyone that comes for a season will have the chance to build a career with Vail Resorts or move across resorts. We are focused on supporting our employees’ ability to build long-lasting careers in the snow sports industry."
Vail Resorts' corporate office will be switching to flexible remote work, meaning employees can spend their days working from a location of their choosing within the company's properties.
Also, Vail Resorts plans to have chairlift upgrades at different mountains ready by next season. Mount Snow's two fixed-grip triples, Sundance and Tumbleweed, will be replaced with one high-speed detachable six-person lift, and a fixed-grip quad at Sunbrook at the resort will be replaced with a high-speed detachable quad.
Those improvements will arguably make Mount Snow have "the best lift system in the Northeast," White said.