BRATTLEBORO — Melissa Boyd fell in love with the space as soon as she saw what would become a second location for Mountain Styles Salon.
The business opened last Wednesday at Vermont Marketplace on Canal Street, formerly known as the Exit 1 Outlet Center. Boyd, who has been in the field for 17 years, bought the West Dover salon from Janice Morey a little more than six years ago.
“I’ve just been thinking about how I can best make my business grow,” Boyd said. “So I just felt like opening a salon in a location where it would be easier for me to find more stylists to work for me was really the best way to make my business grow.”
For the new space, Boyd started from scratch.
“It was just this big empty room, and I just felt like when I walked into the space, it felt right, and I kind of had a vision,” she said.
All hair care services are offered at the salon, including cuts, coloring and conditioning treatments. Also available are waxing services, brow and lash tinting, brow lamination and lash lifts.
The salon’s stated mission is “to share our gift and our artistry as stylists with our clients, and to provide our clients with customized hair services in a professional and welcoming atmosphere. ... We are committed to consulting and educating our clients with honesty and integrity, leaving them feeling more confident and beautiful inside and out.”
Each week, Boyd plans to be in West Dover for two days and Brattleboro for four days. Boyd said she and her employees have spent the past few months educating themselves and team building so they can be the best at what they do.
“I’m excited to branch out into a new area, get new clients and hopefully build a bigger team of stylists,” she said.
With a higher percentage of second-home owners than local families in West Dover, home to the Mount Snow ski resort, Boyd wants to tap into a bigger population in Brattleboro.
“I’m super excited about the outlet center,” she said. “I think the owner’s vision of what they want to be is really starting to come to life. I’m excited to see more businesses come in there. It’s a great location. It’s got great parking. It’s right off Exit 1. I mean, it’s fresh, it’s clean. They’ve really put a lot of time and thought into making the building beautiful.”
Boyd noted how Vermont RE Development LLC, which shares an owner with Vermont News & Media, is bringing buildings “back to life” rather than constructing new ones. The company also owns 70 Landmark Hill Drive, once a nightclub and a community college but now home to Vermont Innovation Box and local businesses, and the former Mattress Outlet in West Brattleboro, where a brewery is planned, among other properties.
Boyd thanked her family for being “so supportive”; Morey for guiding and mentoring her; the contractors Ray Reed Construction, King’s Electric and plumbers at Jeffers & Sons for turning her vision into a reality; her team of stylists, Robin Johnson, Renee Deurloo and Karen Nadeau, for their work and dedication; and her clients for supporting her business and trusting her with their hair.
“We look forward to welcoming our guests,” Boyd said.
Morey and Johnson will be working in the West Dover salon. Deurloo and Nadeau will be in Brattleboro.
Boyd had been looking for stylists and Nadeau responded to her outreach. Boyd had been following Deurloo on Instagram for awhile and said she felt the new space would be a good opportunity for Deurloo, as well.
The hope is to hire a few more stylists for both locations. Valentine’s Day gift certificates are available, Boyd said.