BENNINGTON — A new cannabis dispensary will open Wednesday on Northside Drive in Bennington, following a ribbon-cutting event Monday afternoon.
Local and state officials were on hand to help mark the opening of the first Vermont location for Silver Therapeutics, which also has dispensaries in Maine and Massachusetts, including in Williamstown, Mass.
Company CEO and co-founder Josh Silver said the business at 201 Northside Drive will open for business on Wednesday at 10 a.m., adding that a soft opening on Tuesday was cancelled because of the expected snowstorm.
Company chief financial officer Brandan McKee said of the opening, “You know this one for me is really special, because I am a resident of Vermont. I live in the town of Washington.”
He added, “Vermont, for me, has always been a really special place, and I have always wanted to open a cannabis retail here.”
The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.