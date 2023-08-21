BRATTLEBOROR — Latchis Arts is introducing a collaborative marketing program for local businesses. This effort will leverage the collective strengths of the various participants to better serve mutual clientele.
Working together, the collaborative marketing program is designed to increase interest and engagement through novel presentations, expand reach through new channels, and lower costs through barter and bulk purchasing.
This pilot campaign features a custom gift bag for those who purchase premium tickets to the upcoming concert by New Orleans legends Tuba Skinny on Aug. 31. The bag will contain discount cards, special offers and other various promotional items from the participating partners.
Would you like to join this initial effort free of charge by putting an insert concerning your business into each of the bags for those who purchase premium tickets? There will be 42 bags.
What might you put in this premium ticket gift bag? It could be a discount card, an item, a special offer, a sticker or most anything you want to put in front of these concert-goers to promote your offerings. The deadline for inserts is Aug. 28.
Businesses that participated will be offered a pair of complimentary tickets to the Tuba Skinny show.
For more information contact Daniel Kasnitz at 802-380-1369 or daniel.kasnitz@kasnitz.com.