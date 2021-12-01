Vermont News & Media relies upon high-quality news coverage and content for our readers — reputable, accurate and impartial — from such international organizations as The Washington Post and The New York Times.
We now have the DailyChatter newsletter for subscribers to the Bennington Banner and Brattleboro Reformer. The DailyChatter is the largest newsletter in the U.S. exclusively devoted to international news. Published via email every weekday of the year for more than 120,000 readers, DailyChatter was founded on the principles of independence and nonpartisanship in its global coverage. The newsletter is written and designed in a distinctive, reader-friendly style that appeals to news readers of all ages.
Each day, DailyChatter writers and editors in Europe and the U.S. draw on the most extensive available global reporting sources, including The Associated Press, Reuters, Bloomberg, The New York Times, the BBC, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN, The Guardian and the Financial Times; and top weekly magazines like The Economist, Foreign Policy, The Atlantic and The New Yorker.
DailyChatter is privately owned and headquartered in Boston, founded by CEO Philip S. Balboni, an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur with a history of creating and building quality journalism organizations, like WCVB in Boston and “Chronicle.” DailyChatter’s editorial mandate is truly global, with more than 150 countries reported on each year.
The newsletter will come directly to your email box every weekday morning at 6 a.m. And should you not wish to continue receiving it, you can easily unsubscribe with a link provided in every edition of the newsletter.