WEST DOVER — Brian Suhadolc, general manager of Mount Snow as of May, brings 32 years of experience to the job and a serious enthusiasm for skiing.
"My goal every day is to go out there and always try to improve on what we're doing," he said.
Suhadolc started in the industry in 1991, when he got a job as a snowmaker in Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. He said he "moved out west to be a ski bum with a couple of buddies," having grown up in Mahwah, N.J.
He ended up staying at Park City for nearly 30 years and running the snowmaking department, then the grooming and snowmaking departments together before moving into the role of director of mountain operations.
Park City Mountain Resort and The Canyons ended up merging in 2014. Suhadolc recounted how $50 million went into capital improvements to connect both resorts and create "a really great ski place."
"It was great experience for me," he said.
In June 2020, Suhadolc moved to Vail Mountain in Colorado. He served as vice president of mountain operations for two seasons at the resort.
His love of skiing, working at a ski resort and having the time to go out skiing is what attracted him to the industry in the first place.
"I mean I love skiing," he said. "It's awesome."
Suhadolc described having "some unbelievable ski days" at Park City. Getting to work on the mountain in the middle of the night as a snowmaker was "one of the coolest jobs I've ever had," he said.
Suhadolc said he became interested in moving back to Vermont, where his father lives and is closer to his in-laws living in New Jersey. Another attraction had to do with the challenge of running a resort on the East Coast.
"The snow is different, the weather is different, and that kind of experience excites me," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm trying to create the best experience I can for the people that come here and go skiing. And to the same point, it's wanting to create a great atmosphere for employees. You know, there's a lot of passion here at this mountain. And it feels like the same passion that I had when I started in the ski industry."
Months into the job, Suhadolc said Mount Snow has a strong community feel. He had been to Friday night block parties and other summertime events at the resort.
Suhadolc senses a real ownership among employees and guests.
"They feel it's their mountain," he said. "It's their home mountain, and I appreciate that. That's how I was."
He's looking forward to seeing the two new chairlifts in action.
A six-passenger high-speed lift will replace two fixed-grip triples, Sundance and Tumbleweed, which together could be used to get to the summit. At Sunbrook, a four-passenger high-speed lift will replace a fixed-grip quad.
Suhadolc sees the investment as a way to add uphill capacity and bring guests to areas of the mountain they might not have visited as much in the past.
"These high-speed lifts that we're putting in help spread guests out and just try to create a better experience for people," he said.
On a recent day, a helicopter was flying outside of his office, bringing in lift towers and other equipment.
Between the new lifts, strong snowmaking capabilities and early signs of success with recruiting employees, Suhadolc said he's optimistic that Mount Snow will have a good season.