BRATTLEBORO — The Covered Bridge Inn is back in business after about a year of being closed.
Balaji LLC bought the Putney Road inn on June 20 and reopened it Friday. The two brothers behind the LLC also own hotels in New Hampshire in Rochester and Hudson.
“We learned that this a heavily traveled area, and there’s a lot of demand for the hotels in this area,” said Bobby Patel, co-owner.
The brothers were searching for a new hotel to purchase and saw The Covered Bridge Inn listed for sale. They eventually came to an agreement on price and terms with Dustin Bulley and another former co-owner.
The inn has its reservation and credit card systems up and running. It’s also offering free breakfasts for guests.
The new owners have been able to find staff, including a full-time manager and adequate cleaning staff.
“That is the biggest thing in this day and age,” Patel said. “We were fortunate to find a very good staff, very accommodating and pleasant people.”
Last June, the inn was forced to close because of a staffing shortage.
“We need a minimum of 10 people to run the property, and we were down to three,” Bulley told the Reformer at the time. “So we just couldn’t keep the doors open anymore.”
Around the same time, Bulley and his business partner also withdrew an application to the Brattleboro Development Review Board to bring housing to the property.
“We basically got to a point where we know the project could get approved, but a substantial amount of money needs to be spent before the DRB would approve,” Bulley said at the time, citing costs for site and floor plans.
Since the first day under new ownership, Patel said, a deep clean of all the rooms has been underway. At the time of the interview Monday afternoon, 50 of the 62 rooms were open to the public, and he expected to have five more open for the weekend.
Patel plans to make some upgrades to some of the rooms. And the name will stay.
“It’s a very nice name,” Patel said, explaining how it conjures up thoughts of New England. “I like that name.”
Patel said he wants local residents to refer their guests to the inn. He anticipates getting busier as word of mouth spreads about the high quality of the rooms.