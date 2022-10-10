BRATTLEBORO — Southern Vermont Young Professionals, a group dedicated to encouraging adults aged 22 to 45 to connect and deepen their ties to the community, has launched its new membership program and annual event calendar.
Members get free access to dozens of events, volunteer opportunities and professional training throughout the year, as well as the opportunity to apply for professional development grants.
“Getting involved with the YP group has helped me make connections with a cohort of new friends, explore the region, and have fun learning and socializing at their events,” said Keegan Amrine, a recent transplant and admissions counselor at the School for International Training. In addition to hosting events, the group partners with the Shires Young Professionals each year to honor Emerging Leaders across Southern Vermont.
The group was originally launched by Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. as a strategic effort to bolster the regional workforce. It remains a BDCC program.
“This group complements employers’ recruitment and retention efforts,” said Casey Haynes, the group's coordinator. “When your employees feel engaged and invested in their community, everyone wins.”
Businesses can directly support their team by purchasing memberships on behalf of employees. Employers can also support regional young professionals by sponsoring professional development grants or Emerging Leader awards. Anyone interested in supporting Young Professionals can sign up as a "Friend of the Young Professionals."
The group receives funding through Southeast Vermont Economic Development Strategies. For information on events and membership, go to brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps/ or contact Casey Haynes at chaynes@brattleborodevelopment.com.