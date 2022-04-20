NEWFANE — Vermont's oldest flea market is reopening next month under a new manager, who has the proper bona fides and a desire to restore it to its former glory as a community space treasured by all who attend.
Julia Tadlock is going into her sixth year of running Brattleboro Flea, formerly known as Main Street Flea. She grew up in Putney and Brattleboro, and moved to Newfane a year-and-a-half ago.
Driving by the site of the Newfane Flea Market, she had the thought of running a market there.
"It was like a bolt of lightning," she said.
She got in touch with one of the owners, Bill Morse, whom she described as being receptive to the idea.
"It's time to pass the torch," said Morse.
His grandmother owned the property since 1952, and the flea market has been running since 1967, although it was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biker Bob's Burgers & Dogs, now at Vermont Marketplace on Canal Street at Exit 1, ran a food truck there last year.
Morse noted the flea market was featured in a trivia game and magazines such as Time. In the 1970s, he said, it also hosted concerts featuring musicians such as Doc Watson and Hank Williams Jr.
A plan Morse and co-owner/nephew Jesse Holden had for a tiny house village on the property was rejected by Newfane's zoning administrator. The decision was appealed in December to the Newfane Development Review Board, which unanimously agreed with the administrator's determination that it didn't meet criteria of the zoning bylaws and appeared to be more of a mobile home park.
"Apparently, the town doesn't see a need for affordable housing," Morse said.
Board Chairman David Cotton said the Newfane Planning Commission is working on updating the bylaws to say how many tiny houses can be on an acre of land.
Tadlock will be leasing the property from Morse and Holden. She plans to run the flea market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 through Oct. 30.
Morse is "counseling me and giving me tips," Tadlock said.
"I really want the community to feel like it's their place to meet and connect," she said. "Right now, the big struggle is just getting the word out there and letting people know that it's happening, getting vendors to apply. We have a lot of really great applicants so far, so I do feel confident, we'll have a great market."
Her hope is to make the flea market feel like "a community-centered event." She knows its financial success hinges somewhat on tourist traffic but she stressed the desire to make it a hub for Windham County.
"I really want the community to feel like it's an event for them and represents them," she said. "So we're going to have vendors that are farmers, crafts people, food vendors, antique sellers, vintage sellers, lots of lots of different types of vendors. But you know, what's kind of cool about it, is it doesn't fit into one little box of just a farmers market or a flea market or an antique sale."
Tadlock said she wanted to carry on the tradition of the Newfane Flea Market having an eclectic mix of offerings. She sees it as a weekly event where friends and neighbors can meet up.
"Obviously, the pandemic's not over," she said. "But now, we're finally in a place where people feel comfortable coming back together. And I want them to feel like this is a great place for them to do that. And they can buy a loaf of bread and a head of lettuce, and look through people's treasures and buy, you know, a locally made mug."
Tadlock said she wants to make sure people feel like the flea market is safe and inclusive. A jury committee will review applications for vendors.
"I think that my goal is to make this space remind us that we're really connected, and have common goals and interests, and we can connect in a healthy positive way," Tadlock said. "I've been really like soliciting advice from local folks. I'm super open to suggestions on how to make it."
Tadlock sent a survey to interested vendors, asking what they'd like to see at the flea market.
Her history with craft markets began in 2017, when she was trying to find a way to sell the jewelry she makes before the holidays. If she could get 10 of her friends who make things to rent a storefront in Brattleboro for a weekend, she thought, they could have a pop-up market. She didn't expect much the first time but described it being "incredibly successful."
The group of 13 vendors decided to do it again, and the project grew over time. Brattleboro Flea has 50 vendors for the upcoming season and partners with the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance to host a market for the first Friday of every month known as Gallery Walk from May through December.
Now, Tadlock will be juggling both markets.
"It's interesting; it's going to be heavy," she said. "I'm really excited to connect with the community in this way."
Morse said, "Once you're in the public life, it's in your blood."
"I seem to have a sort of a knack for it, too," said Tadlock, who used to be a theater director.
To learn more, email newfaneflea@gmail.com or visit newfaneflea.com.