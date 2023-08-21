NEWFANE — Jesse Holden is taking the reins of the Newfane Flea and Farmers Market, which his family started decades ago.
Julia Tadlock ran the flea market last year after a temporary pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email, she said she "decided to move on to other things but it was a great experience and I'm glad it continues to thrive" under Holden's management.
"So I decided to give it a shot," Holden said.
Tadlock ran Brattleboro Flea, formerly known as Main Street Flea, before restarting the Newfane Flea and Farmers Market. She said she really enjoyed running the market last year but it wasn't financially viable for her to continue on.
Holden and his uncle, Bill Morse, own the field where the weekly event takes place. Holden's great grandfather started the flea market in 1967 and Morse helped run it for many years.
"My mom and her sister Susan, they did food here for a long time," said Holden, who was working behind the grill at the flea market Sunday morning while his aunt took customer orders and served up the meals.
Attendance had "definitely dwindled" by the time COVID came along, Holden said. He credited Tadlock with getting crafters and farmers back in the mix.
"We're just really trying to keep that going, trying to attract more people," Holden said.
His hope is to get a food truck back at the property and operating during the week. He's selling breakfast sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, chicken and pork at the flea market on Sundays.
Newfaneflea.com and social media accounts created by Tadlock were transferred to Holden. He's trying to spread the word.
When Holden was a child, the flea market had cars parked everywhere and traffic needed to be directed. Contests for banjo and fiddle players were popular.
Holden said he didn't have much time to get creative this year but he hopes to explore ways to draw more attendees. He also works with his father painting houses full time during the week.
Rain and rough road conditions because of construction on Route 30 have been challenges for this year's flea market, which is held every Sunday from May to October.
Entry is free to the public. Holden said the flea gets "real packed" during foliage season.
Vendors don't need to RSVP. They can show up Sunday mornings and pay $25 for space.
"We welcome all with open arms," Holden said. However, no firearms are allowed on the property.
Meadow Eliz, Holden's girlfriend, suggested vendors can include those who want to participate once or twice to clean out their house.
"Since it's only $25," she said, "they can kind of liquidate their stuff."
Eliz creates jewelry and sometimes sells it at the flea market. She participates in other craft shows and events.
"I'm not here every weekend but I definitely like to hang out," she said, joining Holden by the grill as she worked on a project as he made breakfast sandwiches. "I do like to interact and see who's here."
Holden said his great grandfather owned and ran the Newfane Store for many years and someone traded him the field used for the flea market to cover an outstanding grocery bill.
"Since then they just grew it," he said. "In its heyday, there were hundreds of people here. Then when the internet came around, a lot of that kind of stuff dwindled out. I don't know. It seems like people are wanting to see things like this back in action. You see more farmers markets and things like that around."
Kale Kolenda and Victoria Kolenda of Wardsboro started vending at the flea market last year. The couple shows up each week.
"We're trying to revitalize it," Kale said. "It used to be booming back in the day."
Kale acknowledged it will "take some time" to return to attendance numbers seen in earlier days. He and his wife offer items spanning from $1 to high end collectibles, bringing out tons of merchandise throughout the day.
During the interview, Kale unpacked a box of Barbie toys. With the new Barbie movie playing in theaters, there could be renewed interest.
For about 25 years, the couple has been selling and collecting items.
"It's something we love to do," Kale said.