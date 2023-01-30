BRATTLEBORO — A 100-percent employee-owned company located in Lebanon, N.H., has acquired a local machine shop.
According to a news release from GEOKON, the company has acquired Swiss Precision Tuning, founded in 1990 by Willy Buhlman and located in the Cotton Mill.
"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the head of Swiss Precision Turning over the past 33 years, and it is with confidence that I pass stewardship of this company over to our partners at GEOKON," stated Buhlmann in a news release. "I trust this transition will be a smooth one for both our clients and employees and thank everyone who has contributed to such a wonderful career."
Swiss Precision Turning is a precision machining company serving the medical, aerospace, optical and geotechnical industries. There are 20 employees at its Cotton Mill Hill location.
GEOKON was founded in 1979 by Barrie Sellers and currently has more than 160 employees. The company offers a full complement of instrumentation for a range of applications including in tunnels, dams, mines, piles, bridges, pipelines, landfills, embankments, and wind turbines.
"Swiss Precision Turning have been a valued partner of GEOKON for well over 30 years and our cultures were a natural fit," stated Chuck Chamley, president of GEOKON, in the news release. "This acquisition ensures the future supply of high-quality machined components that we and other customers have come to rely on over the years. We are excited that these partnerships will continue well into the future. We wish Willy all the best in his retirement and are honored to continue with the legacy he built."
“We are very excited to bring the Swiss Precision Turning employees, customers, and vendors into the GEOKON family," stated Scott Barden, GEOKON's vice president of finance. "Our collective commitments to quality, customer service, and the wellbeing of our employees make this alliance a perfect fit for both companies."
Barden thanked Mascoma Bank and the Vermont Economic Development Authority for their support in the transaction.