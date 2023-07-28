DUMMERSTON — With a final decision from a Vermont Environmental Court judge released July 20, the developer of a proposed brewery and distillery at a former ski area on Route 30 has the "all clear" to start the project.
However, said Keane Aures, renovating the lodge of Maple Valley Ski Area might be cost prohibitive due to "the realities of this project having been delayed by the Act 250 process for three-and-a-half years."
"We have begun the process of requoting and recalculating the costs for equipment, construction, and the many ancillary costs necessary to get this project off the ground," Aures told the Reformer on Monday. "Unfortunately, with recent inflationary costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues, we need to determine if we still have a viable project."
In his July 20 decision, Judge Thomas Walsh dismissed the last item of contention, a complaint that allowing music at the proposed venue would be disruptive to those living nearby.
"While Mr. [Paul] Adkins may be able to hear music from the Project when outdoor amplified music occurs, that is not fatal to the Project nor does it result in ... the Project’s noise being adverse ..." wrote Walsh in his decision.
On Wednesday, Adkins filed a notice to the Vermont Supreme Court that he intends to appeal Walsh's decision.
In late June, Sugar Mountain received an Act 250 permit to proceed with the project after it reached an agreement with several parties, including the Connecticut River Conservancy, Trout Unlimited and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
The agreement followed several days of hearings before Walsh, during which Sugar Mountain appealed an Act 250 permit issued by the District 2 Commission that prohibited outdoor amplified music and use of an overflow parking lot along the West River. While Sugar Mountain offered a 50-foot protective buffer between the parking lot and the river, the interested parties said Act 250 requires a 100-foot buffer, which would have prevented parking altogether.
Sugar Mountain Holdings purchased the 370-acre Maple Valley Ski Area in 2018 and submitted an Act 250 application to the state in February 2020.
The three-member District 2 Commission, which reviewed Sugar Mountain’s Act 250 application, denied the applicant’s request to host live music at the lodge, stating that the plan for outdoor music “offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings ...”
The Commission stated because outdoor music was not appropriate for the location, parking in a five-acre overflow lot along the West River wouldn’t be needed and it need not look at a river buffer management plan submitted by Sugar Mountain.
Walsh, however, in his decision issued July 19, wrote that the project "does not violate a clear, written community standard for noise" and "[is] not shocking to the average person."
According to previous court rulings, noted Walsh, requirements in Act 250 are "not a guaranty that aesthetics, here as they relate to noise, in an area will never change but ensures that such change will be reasonable" and if a project fits "the context within which it will be located?"
Walsh wrote that Sugar Mountain has promised to take mitigating steps to reduce the sound levels during outdoor events, including erecting a sound-absorbing shell around any musicians, with no music after 10 p.m. on weeknights or after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
According to a sound study submitted by Sugar Mountain, the sound of music will not exceed 55 decibels at nearby residents, which is below the 63 to 64 decibels of traffic passing on Route 30.
Though Adkins disputed the modeling by Sugar Mountain's contractor, wrote Walsh, "Mr. Adkins does not point to anything within the modeling that would make it not credible, nor does he provide a competing, credible noise assessment."
Walsh also noted that the nearest residence will experience 55 decibels but "has not appeared before the Court to challenge the Project or its impacts at their home. Mr. Adkins appears to challenge this otherwise compliant noise level on behalf of the resident. He lacks standing to do so."
At Adkins' home itself, where background noises are measured at 40 decibels, wrote Walsh, music levels are expected to be at 45 decibels in the loudest scenario.
Adkins also asked Walsh to address the effects of on-site noise on attendees to events at Sugar Mountain.
"While it may be true that the noise levels may be loud in the immediate area surrounding the amplified music, the Court is unaware of any authority to deny or condition the on-site noise purely to limit on-site impacts ..." wrote Walsh.