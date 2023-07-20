LUDLOW — Videos of flooding in the entrance to Okemo Mountain Resort and village area were shared widely during last week's historic storm in Vermont, showing just how bad parts of the state were hit.
"It's been a struggle for a few days but I think the team is coming around," Bruce Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Okemo Mountain Resort, said in an interview Wednesday morning.
Jackson Gore Inn has remained open and is housing staff. A tavern in the hotel has been open for breakfast and dinner.
Schmidt said the opening of everything else at the resort has been pushed back until July 27 to "allow the town to work on rebuilding and support them and complete some final work here at our resort." Summer activities include biking, golfing, scenic chairlift rides, mountain coaster rides, a challenge course and mini golf.
Okemo suffered some erosion, and some flooding in the clocktower base lodge and offices.
"A lot of bumps and bruises but nothing that can't be fixed," Schmidt said of the damage. "The team is making major progress on getting those things taken care of."
Okemo staff have been concerned about the town. They provided some equipment in the first few days and helped to repair the bottom of the access road where there had been some washouts.
Schmidt said a private road going up to Okemo had to be kept open so people could go around the town and head toward Rutland. Ludlow had become an island during the storm, according to reports.
Some employees were affected by flooding.
"They're our top focus and really the heart of what we do here at Okemo," Schmidt said. "We've been in close contact about those who had damage or were displaced. There were several. We're so grateful to those who have been able to be helpful where they can."
Housing is being provided to employees in need. They also have access to the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, which accepts grant applications from Vail Resorts staff for emergency relief and educational pursuits.
"We're helping them through that," Schmidt said.
Seasonal employees also are being assisted.
As far as Ludlow goes, Schmidt said, "I think they're coming back together. It's a really resilient group. It's amazing to see everyone step up."
Donations are pouring into a disaster relief center set up at the local community center. Local businesses are reopening.
"That's always positive to see," Schmidt said. "There's still a lot of work going on around the bottom of the access road."
Ludlow has 52 miles of road, Schmidt said, "so there's a lot of work where there's damage being taken care of but I think most roads are passable at this point in town."
Okemo is providing information to homeowners associations about fundraisers. For this week's Friday night concert, the resort is providing pulled pork sandwiches and drinks for free, with a cash bar and displays to emphasize local fundraising.
"We think music is great for the soul and great for what people need to get a little break," Schmidt said. "This is a tough time to get away from all that they've done."
Okemo has donated granola bars and Gatorade to the community center.
"Our hearts go out to those in Ludlow and throughout the state," Schmidt said. "I'm so proud and our team is so proud to be part of this community. We're seeing the resilience and collaboration."
Schmidt said the resort can't thank the town, local police and firefighters, the Vermont Agency of Transportation and Green Mountain Power enough for helping us "get back on our feet."
"We'll be ready for winter," he said. "We'll be getting right back into preparing. We're looking forward to helping out and doing our part as we go through this. It's a real team effort."