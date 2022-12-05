MANCHESTER — Old timers always say it, no matter the generation: Young people just don’t want to work hard anymore.
But whether it’s a false narrative fueled by confirmation bias, or if he’s simply just the exception to the rule, don’t tell that to Hunter Seymour.
Manchester’s newest (and quite possibly youngest) business owner is just 22 years old, but he is off and running in the business world. After the success of his first store, Hunters Fine Jewelry at Stony Brook Plaza in Rutland, Seymour has expanded his business farther south. He opened his second location at 108 Wyman Lane in Manchester on Saturday.
“I wanted to expand down here, because it’s a different market and different clientele,” Seymour said. “In Rutland, I have very few customers that do custom design. … I like custom design and I thought the Manchester market might be better for custom design. It doesn’t seem like a lot of [jewelers] down here do that, so I thought it might be an untapped market.”
Seymour is aware that being so young and successful in an industry like jewelry might give some people the perception that he comes from a wealthy family and had a head start, but he makes it clear that’s not the case, and hard work is what has gotten him to where he is.
“A lot of people think that my parents helped me — and they did — but we don’t come from that background financially.”
He emphatically credits his father, who works in a truck garage, and his mother, who cleans houses, for instilling in him the work ethic he’s put to great use.
“My dad has worked 70 to 80 hours a week since I’ve been little. My mom has always worked in some capacity. They’ve always helped me,” he said. “My parents have always been the biggest drive for me.”
Hunters Fine Jewelry comes from comparatively humble beginnings. For his first five months in business, Seymour operated from a “tiny house” that he and his father built over several years next to their home in Clarendon.
“It was originally supposed to be like a playhouse,” Seymour said. “I got a little tabletop bench, bought some metal, and some wire and some cheap stones. I started with a little torch, basically, just learning how to solder and eventually setting stones.”
Seymour took a loan of $180 from his mother, as well as nine pieces of sterling silver (on credit) from family friends to find his foothold in jewelry, all while holding jobs at Hannaford and McNeil & Reedy to facilitate more purchases. The rest, as they say, is history.
Seymour got an early start on a business management degree from Castleton University while he was still in high school. He balanced his education, and his budding business from the age of 17 until he graduated in May 2021.
Seymour also expressed gratitude to a well-known developer in Rutland, the late Joe Giancola, and his family for working with him and giving him a chance in his first showroom after the tiny house operation, in December 2018. Seymour had been inquiring with other developers for months, but wasn’t getting a lot of traction, in part because of his age.
“And then I called Joe, and Joe was the best thing that ever happened,” he said. “He was always like, ‘No problem at all, we’ll figure it out. If you ever have trouble with rent, all I ask is you come see me.’”
Seymour offers words of encouragement for other young entrepreneurs that encounter similar obstacles.
“I’ve had companies say, ‘Well, you’re just starting out, we can’t do this,’” Seymour recounted. “No problem at all. I’ll walk away.”
“I’ll never do business with them,” he continued. “Because there are plenty of people out there that are willing to help you. Once you prove yourself, you can get pretty much anything you want. You just have to prove it to certain people. And the ones that don’t want to work with [me], I don’t want to work with them anyway.”
As one might expect from someone so driven and focused, jewelry has been the goal for Seymour as long as he can remember, but he wasn’t always sure it was realistic.
“Jewelry was something I’ve always wanted to do, but I said I’d never be able to afford it.”
Seymour recalled a specific point in his life where his passion for jewelry, and stones in general, began.
“I love colored stones. When I was little, we went to a garnet mine. I had this bag of garnets. And they were worthless … nothing. But it was just cool,” he said.
“As I got into this, it was more and more interest in different stones, different values of things, rough diamonds and natural diamonds … learning about what’s real and what’s fake. I love the science behind it, too,” he said.
Seymour says the jewelry business is very family-centric and old-fashioned, that most business relationships require little paperwork, and that most things are “done with a handshake. He said he feels like that’s a good fit in a town like Manchester.
“It’s an old-school town,” he said. “It’s a very different area. People are looking for quality over quantity here, and that’s what I like to sell.”