Bernard Jolly, left, has set up a food cart on Main Street in Bennington, called Bern's Bistro. Larry and Patricia James were on their way to McDonald's for lunch when they spotted Jolly's cart and made a U-turn. "This looks a lot better than McDonald's," Larry James said.
Jolly, a consultant for Specialty Minerals in Adams, Mass., recently moved to Bennington from Cummington, Mass., and is taking his first foray into business ownership. After working in the food industry in various roles over the years, Jolly says that he is excited to own his own business. Now that he is in his late 50s, he has hopes that this venture will help carry him through retirement. His website is at bernsbistro.com.