SOUTHERN VERMONT — Do you have an idea or proposal to improve the economic vitality of Southern Vermont? If so, the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. and the Bennington County Regional Commission urge you to submit it as part of a regional action plan.
Sept. 9 is the submission deadline for projects to be included in the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The CEDS is a federally approved five-year action plan for growing the Southern Vermont economy, developed with a regional public engagement process. Each year, the CEDS is refreshed with new and updated “CEDS Projects” that highlight planned projects, programs and activities to address Southern Vermont’s greatest needs, and enhance the region’s economic competitiveness and viability.
In prior years, projects had been collected in the spring and rankings announced at the Southern Vermont Economy Summit in May. Starting in 2022, a new procedure is being followed, with the project submission portal remaining open year-round until the deadline of Sept. 9. This adjustment will better align the CEDS cycle with a series of state and federal funding initiatives, some of which emerged in response to the pandemic. Going forward, synchronizing the CEDS timeline with these initiatives will help local organizations prepare for additional investments.
Any private or public entity, or consortium of entities, is encouraged to submit a project for consideration. Applications will only be accepted from groups directly responsible for implementing the projects.
After the close of the submission period, CEDS project submissions are compiled by the economic development staff maintaining the CEDS, and reviewed and ranked by a committee of volunteers interested in community and economic development from across the region. The ranking process takes into consideration how each project will advance and impact the objectives of the CEDS, as well as readiness to begin, partners and investments made to date. While the inclusion of a project in the CEDS does not guarantee future investment, it does indicate to federal, state and philanthropic funders that the project is aligned with the region’s economic and community development goals.
This annual process also ensures regional and statewide organizations have a clear understanding of Southern Vermont projects that are in the works or under way, and is used to inform state priority project identification.
More information on how to submit a project was provided during a previous Knowledge Bites webinar recorded last October. To view the recording, get a step-by-step guide on submitting a project, or to read the CEDS itself, visit sovermontzone.com/ceds.
For inquiries, questions and clarifications, contact Meg Staloff at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. at mstaloff@brattleborodevelopment.com or call 802-257-7731, ext. 222; or Jonathan Cooper at the Bennington County Regional Commission at jcooper@bcrcvt.org or call 802-442-0713, ext. 311.