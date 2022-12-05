BRATTLEBORO — Saxtons River Distillery, a Vermont-based producer of award-winning craft spirits and liqueurs, has expanded its Snowdrop collection with the introduction of Snowdrop Vodka. A tribute to three generations of family distillers, the new Snowdrop Vodka launched this fall with a traditional craft vodka, with citrus vodka and a botanical vodka expected in the first half of 2023.
Half of the proceeds of Snowdrop Vodka will be donated to Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine in support of those affected by the current crisis throughout the country.
“As my ancestors were forced to flee Lithuania and start over back in 1905, I understand what is at stake for today’s Ukrainian people. That is why it is so crucial for me to give back to charities like Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine that support those who are displaced and need help,” said Christain Stromberg, founder of Saxtons Distillery.
The gluten-free, corn-fermented Snowdrop Vodka is six times distilled in small batches to yield a premium drinking experience. Enjoyed straight up or mixed in a cocktail, the finish is described as smooth and inviting. Saxtons Snowdrop Vodka will be first available in New England for $26.99 for a 750ml bottle.