BRATTLEBORO — "Quick pitch" events have begun as part of the 2023 Windham County Business Plan Competition, bringing dreams of new businesses or growth closer to reality.
"Entrepreneurship can be scary," Greg Lesch, executive director at the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, told local residents proposing business ideas. "It's about finding something people want."
Natty Hussey, director of business acceleration at Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, said the first quick pitch event at Bar 580 this past Thursday and more coming up this week (including in Bellows Falls, Wilmington and Londonderry) would result in finalists moving on to the next round for a shot at a $20,000 grand prize. The funds are made available through the Windham County Economic Development Program, which came about after a settlement between Entergy and the state of Vermont after the company closed its Vernon-based Vermont Yankee nuclear plant and the area lost many high-paying jobs.
This marks the third year of hosting the competition. The hope is to continue it into the future as a way to contribute to growth in the regional economy.
Mel Baiser of Helm Construction Solutions in Brattleboro won first place and $500 on Thursday. They will qualify for the final round in early September, where a written business plan will need to be presented.
"The planet is on fire," they said, adding that Helm has "a bold vision" for addressing climate issues, homelessness and the need to attract and retain thousands of new craftspeople.
The goal is to increase the number of employees each year and invest more resources into training. The company provides training and consulting services.
"We really want to support women and minority-owned businesses because particularly in the trades and design world, they tend to have less resources," Baiser said. Helm gives "discounted training services for these folks."
Kelsey Baumgarten, owner of Hidden Bean Bakeshop in Guilford, won second place and $300 on Thursday. The business offers gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free and low-sugar baked goods.
Baumgarten started the business five years ago.
"All my recipes are original," she said, noting plans to expand by adding more wholesale accounts, pursuing special gluten-free certification and turning a part-time position into full time.
Jason Van Nest, an architect with Logic Building Systems, pitched plans for the startup company that involves working with Stevens & Associates on large residential projects to bring in kitchens, bathrooms and utility rooms fabricated offsite. The first $20,000 would be dedicated to renting a forklift and a warehouse where the founders can finish their prototypes.
Van Nest said his group already has some funders in place. The goal is to have 10 employees within a year.
Eugene Harrison shared plans to open Gene's Barber Shop in West Brattleboro and eventually other locations. He hopes to have three chairs, renting two to other barbers.
"Everybody can cut hair," he said. "But when you go into a barber shop, you're really getting a barber cut. You're getting the eyebrows and the ears."
Harrison said he can style handle-bar mustaches, goatees and the ZZ Top look.
Quick-pitch events will be held 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Great Falls Chamber in Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at The White House Inn in Wilmington, and 2 p.m. Thursday at New American Grill in Londonderry.