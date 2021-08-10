Employers are hiring rapidly. Labor force participation is down. Job openings are up.
And staffing companies are right in the middle of it.
The industry connects employers with temporary staff, candidates for permanent positions and provisional "temp to hire" workers. Staffing companies with branches in Vermont say their employer partners have a huge need for talent right now, and there's not enough available labor to meet that demand.
The Bennington office of Adecco Staffing, part of a global HR firm, is "seeing record high numbers for job openings in Bennington and Rutland County, both from our current clients and from new businesses," senior branch manager Cynthia Daigneault said in an emailed statement.
Economy added jobs
The economy has added jobs at a fast clip this summer as the economy rebounds — 938,000 in June and 943,000 in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest jobs report.
But demand for labor has remained high. More than 10 million jobs were open at the end of June, up 590,000 from the month before, according to separate numbers the bureau released Monday.
Meanwhile, fewer Americans are either employed or actively looking than before the pandemic — the labor force participation rate was 61.7 percent in July, about 2.7 percentage points below February 2020 levels.
"Across the board, it’s a candidate-driven market," Daigneault said, noting that Vermont's unemployment rate, at 3.1 percent in June, is well below the national rate.
For the staffing industry nationwide, the current labor market presents opportunities and challenges, said Richard Wahlquist, the president and CEO of the American Staffing Association, a national trade group.
"It's a great time to be in the world of helping businesses find workers," he said. "It is a top priority, exacerbated by the fact that there is so much churn and so many people on the sidelines. And it is a time of great frustration. I have calls every week with members who tell me that they've never had as many open job orders as they have had over the last few months."
Tight state labor market
Vermont's tight labor market is nothing new, according to Ken Ballard, owner of Spherion Staffing in South Burlington, who has served as president of the Vermont Staffing Association.
But the pandemic squeezed the labor supply further as people retired early, stayed home out of health concerns or left the workforce to care for children, with expanded unemployment benefits making that possible for many people, he said.
"We're getting repeated calls daily from clients and prospects looking for support to meet their needs," he said. "So yeah, we're super busy with the clients looking for help, but we're obviously very, very challenged when it comes to sourcing enough talent."
While it's exciting to have so many positions with good pay and benefits available, because of the labor shortage, "there's an enormous amount of opportunity that as a small business I am unable to capitalize on," he said.
TPI Staffing, which has an office in Brattleboro as well as locations in Western New Hampshire, has seen job openings up more than 50 percent since the pandemic began, according to Tiffany Hogan, director of marketing.
She said the demand is across industries, for both temp and permanent workers.
'Passive job seekers'
"It’s really hard to find people who are actively looking for work," she said in an email. "A lot of passive job seekers. People unsure what they can commit to, unsure about changing jobs, and/or unsure about changing careers."
Some under-employed people are considering whether they need to go back to full-time work, she said. And many candidates have "lofty expectations" about getting jobs that will allow working from home, which are "few and far between."
Similarly, Daigneault said Adecco in Bennington has clients looking for temporary and permanent hires across various industries.
"While the demand for temporary workers centers largely around light industrial, temp to hire positions, we are receiving more requests for certain full-time positions such as chef, executive housekeeper, engineer, quality and project managers," she said.
She said employers are raising wages, sometimes as much as $2 an hour, and offering hiring or referral bonuses.
"We are also implementing grassroots recruiting efforts such as yard signs, pull-tab flyers in local businesses and partnering with community organizations," she said.
Ballard noted that expectations for pay have shot up "at lightning speed," as "candidates are in the driver's seat." His company is also doing sign-on and retention bonuses.
'We canna work with you'
Meanwhile, employers have become more flexible about start and end times and more open to hiring people with criminal records, he said. He also has clients deciding to no longer exclude candidates who test positive for THC — the main reason people fail drug tests, in Ballard's experience.
"It's cash, and it's flexibility," he said of businesses' main recruitment strategies.
At a national level, Wahlquist said it's a similar story, with recruiters trying "the old 'throw everything against the wall and see what sticks.'" That includes offering signing bonuses, giving candidates with criminal convictions a second look and advertising “earn and learn” situations that cover tuition for college courses during employment.
Ballard said he will be watching whether labor participation rises in the fall, as schools open and relieve some parents of around-the-clock caregiving duties.
"Will those folks return when schools are in session and when incentives end?" he asked. "That's sort of the biggest question. I suspect that there will be an increase in available candidates and interest in working."