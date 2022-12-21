BRATTLEBORO — The Retreat Farm is one step closer to attaining its goal of creating a regional food center on its campus on Route 30 after purchasing the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation.
"Retreat Farm seeks to create a food center that will highlight the importance and strength of our regional food system in an approachable, accessible way," said Kristin Sullivan, who took over as executive director in October, in a news statement announcing the $2.25 million purchase of the building built in 2008 as a production facility and retail outlet. "We’re excited to work toward showcasing food production and providing a retail experience that recognizes the cultural importance of food, educates visitors about diverse foodways, highlights a variety of cuisines and products, and connects people to the farmers who steward the land."
The purchase was made possible through $3 million in congressionally directed funds, formerly known as earmarks, designated by Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The additional $750,000 will be used for infrastructure improvements and other renovations. The Retreat Farm also recently received a $1.4 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to pay for the conversion of a former dairy barn into a meeting and event space.
Grafton Village Cheese will continue to be the primary tenant of the building, maintaining its retail store, warehouse, and cut-and-wrap facility through at least 2023, according to the statement. Cheese making will continue at its facility in Grafton.
"This is the best outcome for GVC, the building and the community," said Bob Donald, CEO of the Windham Foundation. "We look forward to maintaining a presence in Brattleboro during the transition, and working with Retreat Farm to help shape the facility's future."
In 2001, the Windham Foundation purchased the farm from the Brattleboro Retreat, which established it in 1837 as a therapeutic adjunct to an innovative local psychiatric hospital.
In 2016, the foundation transferred stewardship of the farmstead and most of the land to the newly formed nonprofit Retreat Farm.
"The acquisition of the cheese factory is a critical piece of the seven-year transition of the Retreat Farm landscape into a cohesive community place," said Buzz Schmidt, president of Retreat Farm's board of directors.
The vision for the 34,000-square-foot building is to transform it into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming.
Retreat Farm has formed an advisory committee to help guide the planning process. The committee members are Bob Allen, Lee Bradford, Vern Grubinger, Luke Truman, Steve Voigt, and Schmidt and Sullivan.