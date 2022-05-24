BRATTLEBORO — The Rich Earth Institute has received three recent grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its ongoing research into reclaiming human waste as a fertilizer.
The institute is completing a 2020 Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program “Partnership” grant for projects that work closely with local farmers. That project expanded urine fertilization trials to five new farms and four new crops: sweet corn, cut flowers, figs and hemp, and explored new application methods.
A second partnership grant was received in fall 2021 to assess the feasibility of a bio-acidification process using whey to reduce nitrogen losses because of volatilization from urine, as well as dairy manures. And this spring, Rich Earth received a $175,000 three-year “Research for Novel Approaches” grant to investigate the effects on soil health, and farmer perspectives concerning the use of human-waste-derived amendments (urine and biochar from biosolids), for sustaining ecologically sound agricultural systems.
For this project, Rich Earth is partnering with Cornell University’s Extension Service on Long Island, N.Y., to address farmers’ interest in reducing the use of energy-intensive synthetic fertilizers, participate in sustainable nutrient cycling and promote soil health. The goal is to reclaim human waste in the form of biosolids-derived biochar and source separated human urine for use as fertilizer.
The project will evaluate the potential of these novel soil amendments through a three-year field experiment at sites in Vermont and Long Island, measuring their effects on soil health, and through social research on farmer attitudes and perceptions.
The social research component builds on earlier research, which found strong farmer interest in using human urine as fertilizer, although farmers had some concerns about the potential for effects of residual pharmaceuticals in urine and concerns about biosolids related to microcontaminants, organic pollutants and heavy metals.
Rich Earth Research Director Abe Noe-Hays said the new work builds on the idea that “the high-temperature conversion of biosolids to biochar eliminates many organic contaminants and immobilizes heavy metals.”
He adds that biochar “has also been shown to immobilize organic contaminants, such as the residual pharmaceuticals in urine.”
For information, contact info@richearthinstitute.org.